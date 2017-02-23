The Scene

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Lena Dunham says she'll match donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge Lena Dunham speaks during the 2012 Most Powerful Women Summit. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Lena Dunham speaks during the 2012 Most Powerful Women Summit.
Actress and producer Lena Dunham says she will donate big to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center.

The Girls star tweeted on Thursday that she will match all donations up to $50,000 for the center, which provides social services for Detroit's LGBT youth and adults. She instructed her followers to tweet her their donation receipts.
The Ruth Ellis Center is named after a pioneering lesbian who opened her Detroit home to gay African American kids in the 1930s. It is located at 77 Victor St., Highland Park. Learn more about the Ruth Ellis Center on their website, ruthelliscenter.org.

