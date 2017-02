Lena Dunham says she'll match donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Lena Dunham speaks during the 2012 Most Powerful Women Summit.

I'm matching all donations up to 50k to the Ruth Ellis Center @REC_detroit cc @allycoalition @jackantonoff Tweet me your donation receipt! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 23, 2017

Actress and producer Lena Dunham says she will donate big to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center.Thestar tweeted on Thursday that she will match all donations up to $50,000 for the center, which provides social services for Detroit's LGBT youth and adults. She instructed her followers to tweet her their donation receipts.The Ruth Ellis Center is named after a pioneering lesbian who opened her Detroit home to gay African American kids in the 1930s. It is located at 77 Victor St., Highland Park. Learn more about the Ruth Ellis Center on their website, ruthelliscenter.org