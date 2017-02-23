The Scene

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Kate Upton discussed her sex life with Justin Verlander on TV last night and she didn't hold back

Posted By on Thu, Feb 23, 2017 at 10:50 AM


Actress and model Kate Upton has never been shy of voicing her opinion or over-sharing, and she most definetley didn't hold back when she was on Andy Cohen's late night show Watch What Happens Live! Wednesday night.

A caller asked Upton about her sex life with fiancé and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and Andy Cohen completely encouraged Upton to spill the beans.

The caller specifically wanted to know if they had sex before games and it turns out that Upton and Verlander don't get it on before a Tigers game.

"There's no sex before a game. Absolutely none." Upton also added that she "just found out that if he plays too well there's no sex after either."

While Kate called it a "buzzkill" for her, we're sure that Tigers fans would beg to differ.

Cohen also asked Upton about her infamous tweets after Verlander wasn't awarded the Cy Young back in November.

Turns out Verlander wasn't that annoyed with his fiancé's tweets and in fact "loved it."

