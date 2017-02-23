Kate Upton discussed her sex life with Justin Verlander on TV last night and she didn't hold back

Actress and model Kate Upton has never been shy of voicing her opinion or over-sharing, and she most definetley didn't hold back when she was on Andy Cohen's late night show Watch What Happens Live! Wednesday night.
A caller asked Upton about her sex life with fiancé and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and Andy Cohen completely encouraged Upton to spill the beans.
The caller specifically wanted to know if they had sex before games and it turns out that Upton and Verlander don't get it on before a Tigers game.
"There's no sex before a game. Absolutely none." Upton also added that she "just found out that if he plays too well there's no sex after either."
While Kate called it a "buzzkill" for her, we're sure that Tigers fans would beg to differ.
Cohen also asked Upton about her infamous tweets after Verlander wasn't awarded the Cy Young back in November.
Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to fuck @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?