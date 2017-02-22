Five key takeaways from Mayor Duggan's State of the City

click to enlarge Screen grab from State of the City live stream

On spurring investment in the city's neighborhoods:



Duggan applauded Duggan applauded $30 million in philanthropic investment for several of the city's neighborhoods. The fund created by the non-profit

the Livernois-McNichols area, the West Village on the east side and southwest Detroit near Clark Park.



Duggan says residents in the communities have a say in how the money is spent. One area will see 80 homes rehabbed for families, while another will see a walkway created in place of a string of vacant lots. Duggan believes the program will lead to more neighborhood investment if it proves successful in accelerating the comeback of the three target areas.



On affordable housing: