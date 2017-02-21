Russell Industrial Center tenants pack up amid confusion over eviction notices

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Russell Industrial Center
A day after Detroit building officials first posted eviction notices
throughout a portion of the Russell Industrial Center, there was rampant confusion at the complex over how many of its more than 140 tenants would actually have to leave and whether they would be out for good.
On Monday, the city's Building, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department told tenants at 1600 Clay that they were to vacate immediately. The department waited until Tuesday to deliver the same message to those who have studios, offices and other business-related spaces at 1610 Clay. At issue, the city said, were illegally installed plumbing and heating systems. The operators of the Russell had also failed to obtain proper permits to construct commercial and residential tenant units. The city said the facility could only legally be operated as a factory.
While the eviction notices said to leave immediately, city spokesman John Roach told Metro Times
the building department's intention was to have tenants stop operating right away. They would have a week to move out their belongings.
click to enlarge
-
Violet Ikonomova
-
Artist Mark Arminski's Russell Industrial Center studio prepares for closure.
That seemed to be the message tenants were operating under Tuesday as they packed up what in many cases were their livelihoods. And they were buoyed by word from optimistic Russell officials who believed they'd eventually be able to again operate inside the complex; tenants told Metro Times
that at one point, someone with the Russell's management office was walking the halls of 1610 Clay telling people to stop gathering their possessions because the building would be brought into compliance.
click to enlarge
-
Violet Ikonomova
-
Tenants at the Russel Industrial Center clear out after receiving eviction notices.
That changed Tuesday afternoon, when, according to one tenant, a Detroit building inspector showed up and told people to get out immediately and leave their belongings behind.
The mixed messages were particularly frustrating for Kory Trinks, who uses the Russell as a store room for her Eastern Market boutique, Blue Velvet Vintage
. Trinks had shown up with hired helped Tuesday to begin the monumental task of hauling her several-ton vintage collection out of a space on the second floor of 1610 Clay — a building without a working elevator.
click to enlarge
-
Violet Ikonomova
-
Russell tenant Kory Trinks begins the process of packing up thousands of pounds of vintage wares.
"Getting it out has been the biggest challenge," said Trinks, who conceded she'd have to leave much of her inventory behind because it's too hard to transport. "I might get a construction shoot from Home Depot and throw it all out the window."
While the loss would likely cost her thousands of dollars, Trinks said it was nothing when compared with tenants who would lose their jobs
along with their space in the Russell. The facility serves as the headquarters for dozens of businesses, among them online retailers, glass blowers and furniture makers. The Detroit News
talked to one glass blower whose furnace was built in place and could not be removed. Another tenant told the paper she would have to close down her online store if she lost access to her inventory.
Some tenants considered pursuing a class action lawsuit against the landlord of the building for leasing units without obtaining proper permits. The building is owned by the Clay Street Group, a subsidiary of Boydell Development. Boydell is owned by Dennis Kefallinos
.
The Russell's operation's manager, however, pointed the finger at the city, which he said has begun to heavily scrutinize the complex following the deadly Ghost Ship fire in Oakland last year.
"We've had fire inspectors in here before, building inspectors in here before, and so to suddenly come in and say you’re not in compliance and vacate us, it’s mind boggling," said Eric Novack. “And it's all stuff that we can remedy while we're open."
Novack told the Associated Press a meeting is scheduled with the city for Wednesday. He has also mounted a #SaveTheRussell
effort on social media.
The head of Detroit's Building, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, meanwhile, was said to be working to clear up confusion for tenants who weren't sure by when they would have to be out.