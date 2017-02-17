Ted Nugent wants to throw his 10-gallon hat into 2018 Michigan Senate race

Just when your eyes came back to a normal position after hearing that Kid Rock's name is floating around to run against current Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow, it seems that another Michigander wants a shot for a Senate seat, too.
That's right, folks. The Motor City Madman Ted Nugent himself is thinking about a possible run in 2018, according to Fox News.
In an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation, Nugent said there is "nothing I wouldn't do to help [Michigan] in any way I can," and would not rule out a bid.