Ted Nugent wants to throw his 10-gallon hat into 2018 Michigan Senate race

"Obama, he's a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch."

Just when your eyes came back to a normal position after hearing that Kid Rock 's name is floating around to run against current Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow, it seems that another Michigander wants a shot for a Senate seat, too.That's right, folks. The Motor City Madman Ted Nugent himself is thinking about a possible run in 2018, according to Fox News In an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation , Nugent said there is "nothing I wouldn't do to help [Michigan] in any way I can," and would not rule out a bid.Just to give you a taste of Ted Nugent's political discourse, he once said this during a concert in 2007 Oh, and then back in 2012 at a NRA convention in St. Louis he said "if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year."Last time we checked, conservatives wanted celebrities to stay out of politics , but since our President's last job was deciding whether to fire Gilbert Gottfried or Vivica A. Fox from a reality TV program, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent on a GOP ticket sounds about right.