News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

News Hits

Ted Nugent wants to throw his 10-gallon hat into 2018 Michigan Senate race

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Just when your eyes came back to a normal position after hearing that Kid Rock's name is floating around to run against current Michigan senator Debbie Stabenow, it seems that another Michigander wants a shot for a Senate seat, too.

That's right, folks. The Motor City Madman Ted Nugent himself is thinking about a possible run in 2018, according to Fox News.

In an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation, Nugent said there is "nothing I wouldn't do to help [Michigan] in any way I can," and would not rule out a bid.

Just to give you a taste of Ted Nugent's political discourse, he once said this during a concert in 2007:  
"Obama, he's a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch."

Oh, and then back in 2012 at a NRA convention in St. Louis he said "if Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year."


Last time we checked, conservatives wanted celebrities to stay out of politics, but since our President's last job was deciding whether to fire Gilbert Gottfried or Vivica A. Fox from a reality TV program, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent on a GOP ticket sounds about right.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UPDATED: Katoi promises to reopen soon Read More

  2. Savage Love: Pair of aces Read More

  3. Feedback (Feb 8-14) Read More

  4. Horoscopes (Feb 15-21) Read More

  5. Study: Big Three vehicle owners are older, rural, and lower-income Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation