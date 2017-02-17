Detroit police officer who killed teen has violent past

-
Jerold Blanding
-
Sources tell Metro Times that Jerold Blanding, whose Instagram handle is "fatalforce", is the Detroit police officer who shot and killed a 19-year-old on the city's west side Monday.
The Detroit police officer who sources say shot and killed a teenager this week in what the department described as a struggle has previously been accused of inappropriate use of force that went unpunished.
Two separate sources close to the Detroit Police Department have identified the officer as Jerold Blanding, a longtime member of the 10th precinct whose Instagram page is aptly named "fatalforce
".
Detroit Police Spokesman Michael Woody on Friday would not confirm or deny whether Blanding is the officer who shot 19-year-old Raynard Burton. The young man was killed after the officer initially saw him speed by in what later turned out to be a stolen vehicle. Police say Blanding followed the vehicle in his cruiser, then chased Burton on foot through two abandoned houses and into a backyard while his partner lagged behind. It was there that the officer said the two got into a scuffle, prompting him to shot a single bullet that penetrated the right side of Burton's chest, killing him.
Almost all of the houses on the Dexter-Davison area block where the shooting occurred are abandoned and there are no living witnesses to the crime except Blanding
. Detroit police have said no dash cam video or audio recorded the incident. The department is leading the investigation into its own officer's use of force.
Blanding has a violent past on and off-duty and began displaying volatile behavior 22 years ago, just as he was starting out as an officer in Detroit's 10th precinct.
It was around that time that Blanding made headlines
for his off-duty shooting of a man who was trying to get cash out of a drive-up ATM. The 1998 incident was even the subject of an award-winning Metro Times cover story
.
According to the report, Johnny Crenshaw, a 46-year-old factory worker at the time, was having trouble with the ATM and got out of his girlfriend's van to ask a woman using it on the other side for help. While he was out of the vehicle, Crenshaw's girlfriend moved to let an SUV behind her in to use the cash machine. Blanding was driving that vehicle.
As Crenshaw says he fussed with his cash, card and wallet, he walked back to the spot where his girlfriend's van had been and accidentally opened the door of Blanding's SUV. It was after he apologized, closed the door and walked away that Crenshaw said Blanding began shooting. Court records show the off-duty cop shot through the rear passenger window of his vehicle, then stepped outside the truck to fire more bullets into Crenshaw, who had at that point already been hit in the hand and shoulder. Blanding continued to shoot at Crenshaw even as the wounded man tried to get back in his girlfriend's van.
Blanding said at the time that he thought he was being robbed and that Crenshaw had a weapon in his hand.
He never faced disciplinary action, despite the fact that Crenshaw's girlfriend corroborated the series of events. According to the Detroit News
, Blanding did face disciplinary action for shooting a pigeon three years earlier.
Detroit police did not respond to an inquiry for the officer's disciplinary history. Chief James Craig, in a news conference on Blanding's latest use of force, did rattle off the sealed criminal record of the 19-year-old who the officer killed.
"Here we have Chief Craig trying to criminalize this young black man and not being transparent and exposing the fact that he knew that this officer had a history of violence," said Chris White with the Detroit Coaltion Against Police Brutality. "Given this information we cannot believe that Raynard was struggling with this officer for his gun."
In the Crenshaw case, Detroit police appeared to have helped Blanding avoid punishment.
A sergeant who investigated the incident helped Blanding by offering up a leading question: "The black object you saw in the complainant's hand, did you think it was a gun?" The department was also slow to hand over the case to the county prosecutor, who in 2000 told the Detroit News
that the department sat on the investigation for nearly a year.
This time around, the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality and others are hoping for more accountability as the department once again looks into Blanding's actions. The group is calling for an independent agency to investigate the shooting, among other things.
For now, Blanding has been put on routine administrative leave while investigators go over forensic evidence and wait for a full autopsy report from the medical examiner.