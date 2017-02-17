Friday, February 17, 2017
BREAKING: Corktown restaurant Katoi on fire
By Alysa Offman
on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 8:13 AM
Corktown's new Thai-influenced restaurant, Katoi
, caught fire early Friday morning, but details about what caused the flames or the extent of the damage are not yet clear, according to a Detroit News
article.
WDIV
reports that there are no reported injuries due to the fire.
The restaurant, located at 2520 Michigan Ave., opened in early 2016 and has been popular ever since. It was recently named to the list of James Beard 2017 semifinalists.
