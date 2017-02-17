Table and Bar

Friday, February 17, 2017

BREAKING: Corktown restaurant Katoi on fire

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 8:13 AM

click to enlarge Photo by Scott Spellman.
  • Photo by Scott Spellman.
Corktown's new Thai-influenced restaurant, Katoi, caught fire early Friday morning, but details about what caused the flames or the extent of the damage are not yet clear, according to a Detroit News article.

WDIV reports that there are no reported injuries due to the fire.

The restaurant, located at 2520 Michigan Ave., opened in early 2016 and has been popular ever since. It was recently named to the list of James Beard 2017 semifinalists.



