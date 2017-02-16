A safe space to talk sex and the female body in Ferndale this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy She-Hive

Photo courtesy She-Hive

She-Hive co-founders (left to right) Andrea Clegg Corp and Ursula Adams.

If Valentine's Day left you full of questions about sex and the female body, one event that may appeal to you is the Pussy Party at the SheHive in Ferndale.It’s a women-only event offering a safe environment for a sex-positive discussion about female sexuality and the female body. Guests can expect a wide-ranging discussion led by sex therapist Christina Bolden, owner of Xposure, a sex education consultancy, a chance to meet like-minded women, followed by “a sex positive art project.” (We can only imagine what masterworks that will produce!)This unusual event is all in a day’s work for SheHive, a business described by founder Ursula Adams as a “Women’s March in one place,” where Adams and partners Andrea Corp and Amanda Itliong strive to help women strengthen one another.