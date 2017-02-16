The Scene

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Scene

A safe space to talk sex and the female body in Ferndale this week

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SHE-HIVE
  • Photo courtesy She-Hive

If Valentine's Day left you full of questions about sex and the female body, one event that may appeal to you is the Pussy Party at the SheHive in Ferndale.

It’s a women-only event offering a safe environment for a sex-positive discussion about female sexuality and the female body. Guests can expect a wide-ranging discussion led by sex therapist Christina Bolden, owner of Xposure, a sex education consultancy, a chance to meet like-minded women, followed by “a sex positive art project.” (We can only imagine what masterworks that will produce!)

This unusual event is all in a day’s work for SheHive, a business described by founder Ursula Adams as a “Women’s March in one place,” where Adams and partners Andrea Corp and Amanda Itliong strive to help women strengthen one another.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19, at the SheHive, 1840 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; $60 ; for more info, see theshehive.com.

She-Hive co-founders (left to right) Andrea Clegg Corp and Ursula Adams. - PHOTO COURTESY SHE-HIVE
  • Photo courtesy She-Hive
  • She-Hive co-founders (left to right) Andrea Clegg Corp and Ursula Adams.


