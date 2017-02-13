News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 13, 2017

News Hits

QLINE bombed with graffiti before it even opens

Posted By and on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:41 PM

Facebook user Mickey McCanham posted a photo this morning of a QLINE street car decorated with graffiti.

The graffiti reads "ACAB," which according to those in the know stands for "All Cops Are Bastards."

The new street car, that takes passengers from the heart of downtown to New Center, is ready to open in the spring but test runs have been happening for the last few months.

No word on where the incident took place, but a QLINE official says that the cars are stored at the Penske Tech Center in New Center. The official would not comment further but said the incident is being investigated by police.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Horoscopes (Feb 8-14) Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Feb 1-7) Read More

  3. Savage Love: Wilbur & Rensselaer Read More

  4. UPDATE: Woman behind anti-Semitic Valentine card was not a CMU student Read More

  5. Politics & Prejudices: Donald Trump, ISIS recruiter Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation