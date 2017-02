VIDEO: Protestors just stopped Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. school

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school--turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017

Protesters not allowing Betsy DeVos' advance team near SW DC school where she's expected to visit pic.twitter.com/dC6m2IGbCc — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

This reminds me of Sigourney Weaver at the end of Working Girl - "Now get your bony ass out of my sight!"



Working Girl = The Resistance https://t.co/MRYy7zlOoE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 10, 2017

A news channel in Washington D.C. tweeted out a video on Friday of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos trying to enter a public school in the D.C. area where she was met with protestors.In the video, DeVos walks up to the school, but immediately turns around when protesters blocked her route.The video is wildly spreading on Twitter with some users calling it "awkward," and some calling out DeVos for not persisting. It is not known if she entered the school through a different door or not.