Friday, February 10, 2017

News Hits

VIDEO: Protestors just stopped Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. school

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 11:49 AM


A news channel in Washington D.C. tweeted out a video on Friday of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos trying to enter a public school in the D.C. area where she was met with protestors.

In the video, DeVos walks up to the school, but immediately turns around when protesters blocked her route.

The video is wildly spreading on Twitter with some users calling it "awkward," and some calling out DeVos for not persisting. It is not known if she entered the school through a different door or not.




News Hits

