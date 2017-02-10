UPDATE: Woman behind anti-Semitic Valentine card was not a CMU student

"The grossly offensive action of one individual, a nonstudent, has deeply distressed our campus community and others across the nation," President George E. Ross said. "With heavy hearts and great embarrassment, we apologize. To those of Jewish descent, rest assured that we stand with you and vow to continue the effort to educate others."

Lasher said her staff talked with and determined leaders of the student organization, College Republicans at CMU, were unaware of the card. Damon Brown, director of student activities and involvement, said members of the student organization are shocked and remorseful.

Actions so far and next steps:

CMU Police have consulted with the county prosecutor, who said this matter is not a criminal act.

The Office of Student Activities and Involvement will engage with student organizations, continuing to educate them on why such behavior is unacceptable and reinforcing the need to uphold CMU values such as inclusivity and respect.



The Office of Institutional Diversity is planning related educational programming.