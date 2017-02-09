UPDATE: U.P. Republican behind 'Kent State' tweet resigns following death threats

click to enlarge
Updated 11:07 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9:
Dan Adamini has resigned from his post as the secretary for the Marquette County Republican Party, according to The Detroit News
“Whenever you’re involved in an organization, you want to be an asset,” he said. “At the moment I’ve become a distraction, and that’s not helping anybody. I stepped aside so hopefully the people that are so angry will feel that they’ve accomplished what they set out to do, and maybe we can all get on with our lives.”
Originally posted 10:24 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9:
The Republican leader from Marquette who tweeted "Time for another Kent State"
in response to the recent violent University of California-Berkeley protests is laying low following the deluge of death threats and angry calls that have come in from across the country.
The Detroit Free Press
reports Dan Adamini is taking a break from his conservative radio show "In the Right Mind" after calls for boycotts. Additionally, he has been working from home for his job at a AAA insurance branch and will likely be fired from his post as secretary for the Marquette Republican Party.
But Adamini has not gone completely silent. According to the Free Press
, he is attempting to call back some of the angry callers to engage them in conversation. "If they aren't too profane on the voicemail, I call them back," he told the Free Press
He has since backpedaled his statements — in which he suggested "One bullet stops a lot of thuggery" — characterizing them as "horribly worded." But he maintains that he believes the violent protests in response to UC Berkeley inviting a controversial right-wing writer to speak at the campus are inappropriate.
"One of the callers said, 'Well, that guy (who was to speak at the University of California) is a hateful guy,'" he told the Free Press
. "But I say, that doesn't matter. The university invited him. He should be allowed to speak. Once we get to that point, we usually end the call on a friendly note."