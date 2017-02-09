Anti-semitic Valentine's Day card distributed at CMU College Republican party

Central Michigan University officials are meeting regarding an anti-semitic Valentine's Day card that was distributed at a meeting of the College Republicans student organization at CMU Wednesday night.
A photo of the card, which features a photo of Hitler, the text "my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews," and "XOXO, Courtney," has been circling on social media after a student in a resident hall received the card from a member of the College Republican group.
"A member of College Republicans at CMU handed out a Valentine's day bag containing the offensive Valentine. These bags were made/distributed at the College Republican meeting, but were not meant to be circulated outside of their meeting," said CMU student Madison Rodriguez who posted the offensive notes on social media last night.
The College Republicans at CMU responded to the incident with this statement on Facebook.
A representative of CMU told MT
that they are "deeply disappointed by this situation, which does not represent who we are as a campus community. This type of hurtful, offensive language is unacceptable."
The school also added that "a number of campus leaders are meeting now to discuss this matter. I’ll be able to provide more after that meeting concludes and will get back with you soon."
