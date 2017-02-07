News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 7, 2017

News Hits

Two white men loaded with guns invade Dearborn PD and leave on bond

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 12:38 PM

A video has been widely shared on the internet since Sunday showing two white men entering the Dearborn Police Department wearing tactical vests, cameras, and carrying loaded guns that could do serious damage.

The two men were reportedly stopped by Dearborn police after someone made a report on them because they looked suspicious. The men decided that they wanted to make a complaint with the police department and filmed their encounter.


As you can hear in the video, Dearborn police officers did an excellent job of handling the standoff situation. The gunmen were forced on the ground and were arrested on the spot, as they should be. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Hadad even said in a statement that members of the public fled for their lives when the men entered the lobby of the building.

While it is commendable that these officers showed restraint with these two men (even after one officer warned that he would "put a round in you, sir."), it begs up the question of what would have happened to these men had they been black, Muslim, or basically any other color under the sun?

If these officers could show restraint for two grown men carrying a glock handgun with 66 rounds, a loaded AP-14 with 47 rounds, an AR-15, and an AK-47 styled rifle, then why couldn't police show restraint for 12-year old Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, or any other unarmed black person who was a victim of police brutality?

And what if these men were Muslim? Surely this would have been seen as an attempted terrorist attack and not as what it is: a standoff between police and open-carry advocates.

If police officers can act diligently and appropriately when dealing with two armed people in their own work place, then there should be no excuse for a shooting of an unarmed person of any race.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. VIDEO: Woman forced to give birth in Macomb County Jail cell Read More

  2. Macomb County WWII collector displays Nazi caboodle in Craigslist ad Read More

  3. The final flight of Martin McNally Read More

  4. U.P. Republican apologizes after tweeting 'time for another Kent State' Read More

  5. WATCH LIVE: Senate Democrats doing everything they can to stop DeVos Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation