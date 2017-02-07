Two white men loaded with guns invade Dearborn PD and leave on bond

A video has been widely shared on the internet since Sunday showing two white men entering the Dearborn Police Department wearing tactical vests, cameras, and carrying loaded guns that could do serious damage.
The two men were reportedly stopped by Dearborn police after someone made a report on them because they looked suspicious. The men decided that they wanted to make a complaint with the police department and filmed their encounter.
As you can hear in the video, Dearborn police officers did an excellent job of handling the standoff situation. The gunmen were forced on the ground and were arrested on the spot, as they should be. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Hadad even said in a statement that members of the public fled for their lives when the men entered the lobby of the building.
While it is commendable that these officers showed restraint with these two men (even after one officer warned that he would "put a round in you, sir."), it begs up the question of what would have happened to these men had they been black, Muslim, or basically any other color under the sun?