Betsy DeVos is in as education secretary — now what?

"Does that leave her in a position to talk to lawmakers about sponsoring public school reforms and innovations?" asked Sarbaugh-Thompson. "I don’t really think so."
Education secretary is one of the least influential cabinet posts
"It’s a minor position that has more symbolic importance," says Sarbaugh-Thompson. "This was political payback. DeVos' family gives hundreds of millions of dollars to Republicans. This is like giving someone an ambassadorship."
The Department of Education does in fact have one of the smallest budgets of cabinet-level departments and was formed less than 40 years ago, at a time when states almost entirely oversaw their own education systems. Even now, after an increase in federal education spending with the 2001 No Child Left Behind Act, the department only operates under a $70 million dollar budget and provides just 8% of the budgets for K-12 schools.
"[She's not overseeing one of] the big departments that have been there for
centuries. It’s a relatively knew phenomenon to think of education as a
national issue."
She will be able to influence civil rights matters
DeVos will oversee a department that handles issues related to discrimination in schools and colleges through its Office for Civil Rights.
For instance, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint with the department in the case of a transgender student from Virginia who was not permitted to use the bathroom that corresponded with his gender identity.
The Office for Civil Rights is also responsible for investigating Title IX violations. The law prohibits discrimination based on gender in education and covers sexual assault. Business Insider reports that the Education Department currently has more than 200 open investigations into sexual assaults on college campuses.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.