Halt on Trump travel ban ordered by Detroit federal judge Victoria Roberts

People in Hamtramck protesting Trump's travel ban on Jan. 29.

Detroit's U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts has ordered a temporary halt on the enforcement of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.Roberts filed a court order Thursday on behalf of four lawful permanent residents, which include a U.S. citizen whose 9-year-old son was denied a visa to join his family and members of the Arab American Civil Rights League."Among other things, this Executive Order affects travel to and from the United States of lawful permanent residents and other non-citizens from seven designated countries," Roberts says in the order. The order seeks a permanent injunction that "prohibits the denial of entry into the United States of legal permanent residents and those with valid immigrant visas on the basis of the January 27, 2017 Executive Order."Trump's executive order, signed a week ago, affects citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.Read the order below: