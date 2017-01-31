Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Detroit's millennial mayoral candidate Myya D. Jones to speak at WSU
By Lee DeVito
on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 2:11 PM
Myya D. Jones, the 22-year-old woman running for mayor of Detroit,
will appear on Wednesday at Wayne State University as part of a speaker series presented by the college's Black Student Union. The talk will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the third floor Community Room at WSU's Undergraduate Library, 5150 Anthony Wayne Dr., Detroit.
While Mayor Mike Duggan hasn't officially announced a bid for a second term, he told more than 100 at an invitation-only private event earlier this month
that he was planning on it. He is expected to make the announcement official by Feb. 4.
