Monday, January 30, 2017
U-M, MSU, and other Michigan universities oppose Trump's immigration orders
By Jack Roskopp
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:33 PM
In the wake of President Trump's executive orders to ban refugees from seven majority Muslim countries, many universities in Michigan have spoken out against the President.
University of Michigan
released a statement on Saturday assuring international and undocumented students that they will be looking out for them. President of the university Mark Schlissel said that U-M welcomes students without regard to their immigration status. They also said the university won't share their immigration status unless required by law.
Michigan State University
also echoed their rival school's sentiments — even going as far to say that Trump's order is "deeply concerning
as it runs counter to the global nature of our communities and our nation."
The university also said that they will not be releasing the immigration status of their international students as well.
As of today, there have been many more statements from university presidents at Eastern Michigan University
, Western Michigan University
, Grand Valley State University
, and Ferris State University
.
