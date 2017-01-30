News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

News Hits

U-M, MSU, and other Michigan universities oppose Trump's immigration orders

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.

In the wake of President Trump's executive orders to ban refugees from seven majority Muslim countries, many universities in Michigan have spoken out against the President.

University of Michigan released a statement on Saturday assuring international and undocumented students that they will be looking out for them. President of the university Mark Schlissel said that U-M welcomes students without regard to their immigration status. They also said the university won't share their immigration status unless required by law.

Michigan State University also echoed their rival school's sentiments — even going as far to say that Trump's order is "deeply concerning as it runs counter to the global nature of our communities and our nation."

The university also said that they will not be releasing the immigration status of their international students as well.

As of today, there have been many more statements from university presidents at Eastern Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, and Ferris State University.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ford is first major U.S. automaker to oppose Trump's travel ban Read More

  2. Feedback (Jan 4-10) Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Jan 25-31) Read More

  4. Why yesterday's protest was delightful — and what it seemed to be missing Read More

  5. A billboard in Kalamazoo proudly touting Trump was defaced over the weekend Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation