Friday, January 27, 2017
Spotted: Mayor Duggan dines with gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer
Posted
By Violet Ikonomova
on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 11:18 AM
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has met with the only candidate to so far formally enter the race
for governor
just days after putting the kibosh on speculation over his own potential gubernatorial bid.
Duggan and former Michigan Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer (D) were spotted eating breakfast with a third person at the Hudson Cafe in downtown Detroit Friday morning. A source says they met for about an hour.
A separate source tells Metro Times
that Duggan has also met with potential Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Flint Congressman Dan Kildee. The two had lunch downtown last week at Small Plates.
The mayor's endorsement will be crucial for any Democrat hoping to win the governorship in 2018. Whitmer could especially benefit from the boost: campaign finance records show she's pretty short on cash
when compared with her likely contenders.
Tags: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat, governor's race, Michigan Senate, Image