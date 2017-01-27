News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 27, 2017

News Hits

Spotted: Mayor Duggan dines with gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 11:18 AM



splitscreendugg.jpg

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has met with the only candidate to so far formally enter the race for governor just days after putting the kibosh on speculation over his own potential gubernatorial bid.

Duggan and former Michigan Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer (D) were spotted eating breakfast with a third person at the Hudson Cafe in downtown Detroit Friday morning. A source says they met for about an hour.

A separate source tells Metro Times that Duggan has also met with potential Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Flint Congressman Dan Kildee. The two had lunch downtown last week at Small Plates.

The mayor's endorsement will be crucial for any Democrat hoping to win the governorship in 2018. Whitmer could especially benefit from the boost: campaign finance records show she's pretty short on cash when compared with her likely contenders.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Feedback (Jan 4-10) Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan 25-31) Read More

  3. Stir It Up: Mulenga for Mayor Read More

  4. Politics & Prejudices: Good luck retiring … ever Read More

  5. Detroit police chief faced criticism from minority officers at his last job Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation