Billboard for new movie is getting its message across whether you like it or not

If you've drove near Eight Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway recently, you may have noticed a new billboard with a very simple message: "Black people are being pushed out of Detroit."
BLAC first reported about the new billboard and pointed out that Detroit is still 80 percent black, but downtown seems to be a hotspot for gentrification discussion.
The billboard is actually an ad for a new indie film by Jason Black. Gentrified — Ethnic Cleansing: American Styletakes a look at the gentrification of major US cities, including Detroit, and how it effects black communities.
We've seen a lot of billboards pop up recently that are trying to get a message out that some people may not want to see. Last month, a defaced east side billboard got a lot of people talking, and before the election an anti-Trump billboard in Arabic appeared.
BLAC also points out that there are screenings of the film around the world, but sadly none in Detroit where gentrification is a wildly discussed topic these days. You can see filmmaker Jason Black's full post below about the new billboard.