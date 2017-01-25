News Hits

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Billboard for new movie is getting its message across whether you like it or not

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 2:09 PM

If you've drove near Eight Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway recently, you may have noticed a new billboard with a very simple message: "Black people are being pushed out of Detroit."

BLAC first reported about the new billboard and pointed out that Detroit is still 80 percent black, but downtown seems to be a hotspot for gentrification discussion.

The billboard is actually an ad for a new indie film by Jason Black. Gentrified — Ethnic Cleansing: American Style takes a look at the gentrification of major US cities, including Detroit, and how it effects black communities. 
We've seen a lot of billboards pop up recently that are trying to get a message out that some people may not want to see. Last month, a defaced east side billboard got a lot of people talking, and before the election an anti-Trump billboard in Arabic appeared.

BLAC also points out that there are screenings of the film around the world, but sadly none in Detroit where gentrification is a wildly discussed topic these days. You can see filmmaker Jason Black's full post below about the new billboard.


