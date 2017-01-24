Trump meets with Big Three execs to slam EPA

"It's absolutely crazy," Trump told the group at the White House. "I am to a large extent an environmentalist. I believe in it. But it's out of control. We're going to make a very short process. Generally speaking we're going to give you your permits. We're going to be very friendly."Aside from Trump's intentions to reform the EPA, the executives were reportedly requested to submit to the President within the next 30 days a “series of actions” that will boost U.S. manufacturing.
“I come out with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious about making sure that the United States economy is going to be strong and have policies on tax, regulatory or trade to drive that,” Fields told reporters after Monday’s meeting. “That encourages all of us as CEOs as we make decisions going forward. It was a very, very positive meeting.”Notably absent from the meeting were representatives from foreign automakers like Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai, which have plants in both the U.S. and Mexico.
