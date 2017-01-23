Henry Ford museum announces name change

click to enlarge Photo by Bill Bowen.

The clocktower at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Today, The Henry Ford announced it will change the name of its Dearborn museum from Henry Ford Museum to Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. While the museum's name will change, the overall destination (which includes Greenfield Village) will remain The Henry Ford.According to a press release, the additional titular words will better define the museum for visitors.The Henry Ford's president, Patricia Mooradian, said in a press release, "Henry Ford Museum has always been about ideas and innovations that changed the world. We believe adding the word innovation to the museum’s name better serves our visitors as it clearly defines the museum’s focus.”Along with the name change, Mooradian promises their commitment to education will continue to grow. Their popular and Emmy-winning TV series,, was just renewed for two more seasons. They've also partnered with Pearson, a leader in education, to develop innovation courses that foster problem-solving, creativity, and innovation in students grades 6 through 8.Additionally, they're partnering with the STEMIE Coalition to bring the national Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo, an initiative to elevate K-12 and entrepreneurship to a national level to Michigan beginning 2017-2018.