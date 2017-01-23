News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 23, 2017

News Hits

Detroit Mayor Duggan unofficially announces bid for second term

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 8:03 AM

click to enlarge Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan - PHOTO VIA FLICKR (MICHIGAN MUNICIPAL LEAGUE)
  • Photo via Flickr (Michigan Municipal League)
  • Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
At an invitation-only meeting held Saturday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told a group of more than 100 community leaders that he plans on running for a second term, according to attendees.

“There was little question that he is going to run again. They even showed campaign signs,” activist Thomas Page told The Detroit News of the event, which was held at the offices of SEIU Healthcare Michigan.

Detroit's first white mayor in 40 years, Duggan will doubtlessly run on the tangible changes made during his first four-year term. Among them: an $185-million initiative to replace the city's old streetlights with 65,000 new energy-efficient LED lights, as well as an aggressive blight removal program which has seen more than 10,000 demolitions.

The demolition program, which uses federal funding, is currently under investigation for the costs of demolitions, which have increased during Duggan's administration.

Duggan's unofficial mayoral bid comes ahead of a formal, public announcement, which is expected Feb. 4. The primary election will be held Aug. 8, and the election will be held Nov. 7.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Henry Ford museum announces name change Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan 18-24) Read More

  3. Politics & Prejudices: Screwing the poor, and ourselves Read More

  4. Metro Detroit turns out for the Women's March on Washington, D.C. Read More

  5. Cannabis could help football players deal with pain Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation