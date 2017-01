Sample the flavors of Liberia and Lebanon at the Kitchen Ramarj pop-up

click to enlarge Photo by Jacob Lewkow

Amneh Marhaba of Kitchen Ramarj deftly mixes the cuisines of Lebanon and Liberia.

click to enlarge Photo by Ameneh Marhaba

IN this fusion fare, all-American fried chicken cozies up to seasoned rice.

click to enlarge Photo by Ameneh Marhaba

Banana bread is a common dessert in Liberia, though Marhaba tweaks hers with an update or two.

The Kitchen Ramarj pop-up is the brainchild of Ameneh Marhaba, a 22-year-old with a colorful, international history. Her mother is Liberian and her father is Lebanese. She lived in Lebanon as a child and then in Liberia until she was a teenager, which instilled in her a family knowledge of two very different cuisines. Perhaps you saw her featured in our story on how African and West Indian flavors are finding an outlet in the local pop-up scene Marhaba’s unusual fusion fare returns this month, with a Liberian-Mediterranean pop-up meal. Appetizers will include lentil soup made with a recipe from Marhaba’s family, and such Liberian street food as kala, a sort of Liberian doughnut served with spicy pepper sauce, and diced plantains.The entrée portion of the meal will feature “chuck rice,” served with seasoned beef gravy, a burgul-lentil pilaf with caramelized onions and cucumber yogurt salad, and “peanut butter stew<” cooked with seasoned chicken and served with white jasmine rice.For dessert, guests will enjoy coffee cake, banana balls, and coconut candy.The pop-up will take over the space of Brooklyn Street Grill, for three and a half hours, beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1266 Michigan Ave., Detroit. To make your reservation by purchasing your $25 ticket, see the pop-up’s EventBrite page