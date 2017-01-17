News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

News Hits

Michael Moore's predictions for Trump's presidency: take the man seriously

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
In a lengthy interview with Variety, Michael Moore has made it pretty clear about what he thinks will happen when Donald Trump takes office: all the promises he made will come true.

Moore told the magazine that he has always taken Trump seriously since he announced his candidacy. "You do have to take Trump at his word. I still hear people say, “Oh, he’s not really going to build the wall.” Oh, he is going to build it. He knows that he’s got to deliver at least a version of the wall."

Moore also believes that Trump will really try to ban Muslims from entering the country. "He’s going to get away with it by making it a ban on Muslims who come from the following countries. He needs just enough cover for his crowd to say, “Oh, he’s being reasonable there. He’s not banning all Muslims.”

Unfortunately, Moore's predictions on Trump have been pretty spot on. Back in July, Moore wrote an essay detailing why Trump would win the election. He was eerily spot on.

On a more positive note, Moore did tell the magazine that he was feeling a lot more energized since the election ended, saying, "I’ve taken him literally and seriously since day one. That’s why I’ve been able to be active and energized since the election."

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit police chief suspends race committee amid backlash over finding of race problems Read More

  2. Feedback (Jan 4-10) Read More

  3. Steve Harvey says Trump has an inner city plan that will target Detroit Read More

  4. Meet the 22-year-old woman running for mayor of Detroit Read More

  5. How you can watch Betsy DeVos' senate hearing today Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation