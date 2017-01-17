How you can watch Betsy DeVos' senate hearing today

click to enlarge
After Betsy DeVos' senate confirmation hearing was postponed due to serious concerns over conflicts of interests
, the pick for Secretary of Education will finally have her hearing with US senators today.
Her nomination for Secretary of Education has been one of Donald Trump's most bizarre and controversial cabinet picks given DeVos' history of undermining public education
, especially schools here in Michigan. NPR even said this morning that
, "there hasn't been a more controversial pick for secretary of education, arguably, in recent memory than Donald Trump's choice of Betsy DeVos."
Betsy DeVos' senate hearing starts at 5 p.m. today EST. There are a few ways you can watch DeVos get questioned by the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in Washington D.C.
TV:
C-SPAN
Live streaming:
You have a few options here. You can stream it from the U.S. Senate committee's website here
, or you can stream it here
from the good ole' YouTube.
Also make sure to follow Twitter as many journalists and media outlets will surely be fact-checking the things that DeVos says.