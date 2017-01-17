20 things to do in metro Detroit this week

click to enlarge Shane Mauss @ Comedy Castle. Courtesy photo.

Xeno and Oaklander @ UFO Factory

G. Love @ MGM Grand

Ryan Drummond performs Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus @ City Theatre

Meridian Winter Blast @ Campus Martius.

Women of the New Tribe @ Flint Institute of Arts. Photo by Jerry Taliaferro.

Vodka Vodka @ Royal Oak Music Theatre. Photo by Dontae Rockymore.

Wednesday, 1/18Shane Mauss@ Comedy CastleMauss has a resume similar to many comedians these days — he won some stand-up comedy show, he’s performed any number of times on late night talk shows, he has a Comedy Central special, and a show on Netflix. All that’s great but it’s like, how does that make him different from any other comedian? That’s still a question we’re trying to answer, but for the most part Mauss does appear to be funny. And although he hilariously tweets about Donald Trump and his supporters, this show is all about doing the drugs — it’s actually called Good Trip — but we’re guessing he’ll find a way to fold the topic of politics somewhere too.Doors open at 6:30; show starts at 7:30 p.m.; 310 S. Troy St., Royal Oak; comedycastle.com; 248-542-9900; tickets are $10.Friday, 1/20Universal Hip-Hop Museum & Microsoft Envisioning Session@ University of Detroit MercyThe people behind the Universal Hip-Hop Museum want to know your thoughts. Mostly your thoughts pertaining to hip-hop, but we’re guessing they might also field feelings about current events and politics — it’s all sort of intertwined anyway. So, they’re hosting this event and asking local emcees, hip-hop artists, journalists, clothing designers, professors, gallery owners, memorabilia collectors, and basically anyone who incorporates hip-hop into their work to chime in. The conversation is part of an initiative to create a virtual museum (their brick and mortar operation is in the Bronx) and “augmented reality exhibit experiences.”Runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 4001 W. McNichols Rd., Detroit; uhhm.org; free.Friday, 1/20Xeno and Oaklander@ UFO FactoryNeo-coldwave, inimalist electronic act Xeno and Oaklander, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, have been scoring films and making albums for well over a over a decade now. Their most recent album, 2014’s Par Avion, was eerie, haunting, and downright awesome, featuring Liz Wendelbo’s light, almost unsettling vocals, and their always impressive instrumentation, including classic analog synths, which they perform live with at their shows. While fans have been anxiously awaiting a new album, the duo released 2016 single, “Palms,” which certainly makes people wonder just what the two of them will do next.Doors open at 9 p.m.; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit;Friday, 1/20G. Love and Special Sauce@ MGM GrandPhiladelphia: It’s an underrated hub of good music. Since 1993, G. Love & Special Sauce have brought their unique alternative hip-hop/extra-bluesy R&B sound to fans around the world. With eight studio albums under their belt, G. Love and Special Sauce have stuck to treating all of us to their always-funky vocals and kind-of twangy guitar sound. 2015’s Love Saves the Day follows in the tradition of the band’s other work, with songs like “Back to Boston” and “Peanut Butter Lips” showing just how far they’ve come in their 23 years together.Doors open at 7 p.m.; 1777 Third St., Detroit; mgmgranddetroit.com; Tickets are $45.50-$55.50.Friday, 1/20Celvinger@ Jumbo’sThis is quite the bittersweet affair, as it’s not only a record release show for the beloved local indie-punk heroes, but a going-away party for one its members. Former Metro Times reporter Ryan Felton (who most recently was a stringer for the Guardian) is headed to New York City to work for Jalopnik (“we work in dying industries,” is the group’s self-description on their Bandcamp page). Clevinger’s LP, Personal/Professional (Salinas), packs serious punches on both the melody and the noise fronts. Peach Pit, Alchemists, and Cosmic Sun open.Starts at 9 p.m.; 3736 Third St., Detroit; 313-831-8949; show is free.Friday, 1/20Children of Challenge, Crisis, and Conflict@ Swords into PlowsharesThis compelling exhibit, created between 1985 and 1991, shows children who faced serious challenges, including famine and war. Lynn Baum created these drawings and paintings from life as he traveled to countries including Nicaragua, Northern Ireland, and Israel/Palestine. As Baum says, “I hoped by now to look back and know all is well, and my series is outdated. I cannot say that. The faces change, the landscapes change, but the effects of poverty, dehumanization, and war continue.” In addition to drawings from the original series, the Upstairs Gallery features new drawings of children who represent Detroit hope.Starts at 5 p.m.; 33 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; swordsintoplowsharesdetroit.org; 313-963-7575; free.Friday-Sunday, 1/20-1/22Fire at Sea@ Detroit Film TheatreGianfranco Rosi crafted this award-winning documentary that follows 12-year-old Samuele as he explores the island of Lampedusa and his efforts to gain mastery of the sea. The island, located 150 miles south of Sicily, is the first port of call for hundreds of thousands of African and Middle Eastern refugees hoping to make a new life in Europe. Rosi spent months living there and documenting the day-to-day culture of the island’s inhabitants. The result is a true-to-life portrait of the island’s people and their lives.Shows start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-3237; dia.org; general admission tickets are $9.50.Friday-Sunday, 1/20-1/22Men Are From Mars, Women are from Venus Live!@ City TheatreWe live in an age of duality. Sure, most women identify as feminist and fighting the patriarchy seems as bland a topic as the weather, yet we’ve elected a president who can’t seem to muster the brain cells to compute that grabbing women by the pussy equals sexual assault. So, maybe attending this one-man-show-meets-stand-up-comedy could be considered something of an educational event. Ryan Drummond will perform a series of vignettes that cover topics like dating, marriage, and sex.Shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3465 olympiaentertainment.com; tickets are $54.Friday-Sunday, 1/20-1/22Meridian Winter Blast@ Campus MartiusWinter doesn’t have to be a time for hibernation and undue weight gain. Case in point, Campus Martius’ Winter Blast presents any number of opportunities to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors. Patrons can lace up their ice skates and hit the Rink, glide down a zip line, coast down the giant winter slide, roast marshmallows, and nosh on food truck fare. Between outdoor activities, they can hit a heated tent and enjoy live music, family-friendly entertainment, and beer and cocktails. Plus, the whole thing gets you downtown and close to bars, restaurants, and shopping.Runs 4-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday; 1 Campus Martius, Detroit; winterblast.com; 248-541-7550; admission is three cans of food or $3 that will be directly donated to Matrix Human Services.Saturday, 1/21Chris Tucker@ Fox TheatreSometimes we idly wonder if Tucker regrets that most people know him for starring opposite Jackie Chan in theseries. How many people per week approach him on the street and excitedly ask, “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?” Maybe he will address this during his stand-up comedy event at the Fox Theatre, though we doubt it. And there are more interesting aspects to Tucker’s life, including but not limited to the fact that he was close friends with Michael Jackson, he’s traveled with Bill Clinton, and he participated in a PBS special that investigated the genetic makeup of African-Americans.Show starts at 8 p.m.; 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit olympiaentertainment.com; 800-745-3000; tickets are $45.50, $55.50, and $75.50.Saturday, 1/21Women of the New Tribe exhibit opening & Annual Community Gala@ Flint Institute of ArtsPhotographer Jerry Taliaferro wanted to tell the story of a group that’s so often disenfranchised — black women. But he wanted to do it in a way that made their internal and external beauty impossible to ignore. That was the nucleus of the Women of the New Tribe photography exhibit that’s opening at the Flint Institute of Arts. According to Taliaferro’s website, “The subjects come from all walks and stages of life, they are mothers and daughters, artists, professionals, and community activists to name a few. Through the use of black and white photography done in a style reminiscent of the high glamour photography of 1930s and ’40s Hollywood, the beauty of the black woman is dramatically laid bare.” The show runs through April 15.Doors open at 5:45 p.m.; lecture begins at 6 p.m.; 1120 E. Kearsley St., Flint; flintarts.org; 810-234-1695; tickets are $40 in advance for per person for FIA members, $60 per person in advance for non-members, $55 per person at the door for FIA members, and $75 per person for non-members at the door.Saturday, 1/21Vodka Vodka@ Royal Oak Music TheatreMetro Times’ annual Vodka Vodka event brings together over 30 local, national, and international brands of vodka in hopes that you’ll get to sample every single one. Attendees will get a commemorative glass that will be filled up with samples throughout the evening — you can try the liquor straight or enjoy it in a craft cocktail. Entertainment will also include a fashion show, featuring local designers and boutiques including Lover’s Lane, Madison Boutique, London Calling, Paper Dress Code, and more. Last year 50 Cent made an appearance too, just saying.Starts at 7:30 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 313-961-4060; mtvodkavodka.com; general admission tickets are $40, VIP tickets are $55.Saturday, 1/21NOMO@ The Blind PigA self-proclaimed “post Afrobeat dance explosion,” NOMO’s wide range of influences (from Eno to Funkadelic), along with the ridiculous variety of instruments that the band utilizes (there’s an electric mbira, electric saw blade gamelan, and a wah-wah, just to name a few) have helped to solidify their status as yet another great band to come out of the University of Michigan. They’re enough to make any State fan a turncoat. Their most recent album, Ghost Rock, is totally sweet, and their shows are fantastic.Doors open at 9 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; blindpigmusic.com; Tickets are $12.Saturday, 1/21 & Sunday, 1/29Acoustic Routes@ Mangiamo Italian GrillKicking off the fifth season — and 60th show — of Acoustic Routes, Michigan traditional musicians and pals Matt Waltroba and Robert Jones will take the audience through 60 years of American music, from bluegrass, to rock ‘n’ roll, to a little bit of hip-hop. The 61st show (which takes place on Jan. 29) will present New Orleans-based Luke Winslow-King, a master of delta blues, jazz, and “roots rock ‘n’ roll.” His music has enough grace that his songs aren’t an homage to a past era, but they’re a unique take that makes listeners feel like that period of great music never came to an end.Doors open at 8 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; 107 W. Michigan Ave., Saline; mangiamoitaliangrill.com; Tickets are $15.Saturday, 1/21Crashing Cairo@ The Magic BagBursting onto the scene with 2008’s Monday Changed Everything, Crashing Cairo made waves in the local indie rock community. Since then, thanks to their gritty-but-not-quite-grungy guitars, and clear, catchy vocals, they’ve had the opportunity to tour awesome venues across the country. While sort-of reminiscent of ’90s alt rock, the band’s sound is definitely their own trademark. They play magnetically live, and drummer Dave West keeps every track together with just the right balance of heaviness.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; themagicbag.com; Tickets are $10.Saturday, 1/21Keinemusik Showcase@ Marble BarGerman record company Keinemusik will take two of their most talented acts to make their Detroit debut. The audience will get to experience the almost-dancey, almost-relaxing ambient electronica of Adam Port, whose music can put anyone in a trance, as well as that of the grittier techno act, &ME, who has worked with fan favorites like Roxy Music and Tiefschwarz. Germany has birthed some of the best techno and electronica to ever exist, and pretty much any act signed to Keinemusik upholds that tradition with fantastic music.Doors open at 9 p.m.; 1502 Holden St., Detroit; paxahau.com; Tickets are $10 in advance.Sunday, 1/22Theresa Caputo@ Sound BoardYou might know this uniquely coiffed East Coaster as the Long Island Medium, which is the same name as her TLC reality show series. Caputo channels the spirits of those who have died and connects them to their living loved ones. During this appearance at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board, she’ll talk about her life as a medium before doing some spirit channeling with the audience. We suggest bringing tissues.Show starts at 7:30 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; soundboarddetroit.com; 800-745-3000; tickets are $65-$125.Sunday, 1/22Isaiah Rashad@ El ClubSome people know what they’re supposed to do with their lives early on in life. Isaiah Rashad is part of this group. He started rapping as a sophomore in high school, and Rashad, now 25, has started his career off strong as a member of Top Dawg Entertainment. His 2014 debut EP Cilvia Demo garnered praise from other labels, critics, and fans because of its great back beats and seamless rhymes. Everyone is anxiously awaiting his next project, which he’s working on now. In the meantime, it’s the perfect opportunity to check him out live on tour.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com; Show is sold out, so look for tickets on the secondary market.Tuesday, 1/24Lukas Graham@ The FillmoreDanish pop/soul band Lukas Graham has been at it for six years now, and has come a long way since their days of homemade music videos. Their 2015 single, “7 Years,” brought the band to a considerable amount of success in the United States, and helped them land gigs on Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Late Late Show With James Cordon, and more. They’re the 20th most popular artist on Spotify.Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; fillmoredetroit.org; Tickets are $25-$49.95.Tuesday, 1/24Alter Bridge@ Royal Oak Music TheaterWith Floridian hard rock band Alter Bridge coming to Detroit, it’s also an opportunity to welcome the band’s lead guitarist, Mark Tremonti, back to his hometown. The band, which has been killing it for years, has recently released their fifth album, The Last Hero. It truly is one of the best hard rock albums of 2016.Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; fillmoredetroit.org; Tickets are $47 - $65.