Little Miss Flint needs your help to get to Washington D.C. for the Women's March

After the town hall meeting
on Wednesday in Flint revealed that the water crisis is far from over, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the situation in the town. One person who has been doing that for the city is Little Miss Flint, aka Amariyanna "Mari" Copney, and she needs your help to get to the Women's March in D.C.
Copney was chosen to be a Youth Ambassador for the Women's March in Washington D.C. that takes place the day after Trump's inauguration on Saturday, January 21.
A GoFundMe
account was created to help Little Miss Flint get to D.C. since she just found out she was selected as a Youth Ambassador and the plane tickets are outrageous. Copney will be the youngest Youth Ambassador at the March, which just makes this even more awesome. Here is an excerpt from her GoFundMe page to show how much Copney has done for the city of Flint.
Some of her accomplishments this past year include bringing President Obama to the city of Flint, helping with several marches, protest and water drives, Being a youth Ambassador for Pretty Brown Girl and helping get 300 little girls their very own Pretty Brown Girl Doll. She has also organized with Pack Your Back and was able to collect and Donate 100 packed backpacks to the kids of Flint. She was awarded the Evon Price Unsung Hero Award in 2016 for her work in Flint. Her focus is to continue to raise awareness about the Flint Water Crisis and to help out the people of her community espeically her voice.
You may remember when Copney adorably met with President Obama when he visited Flint last year
, and when she met President-elect Trump
in September that wasn't so adorable.
You can donate to Mari Copney's GoFundMe account here
.
