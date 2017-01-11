News Hits

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Grosse Ile teens get probation for torturing and killing guinea pig

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 1:30 PM

Last April, two Grosse Ile teenagers tortured and killed a guinea pig before a lacrosse game. Today, the teenagers received probation after pleading guilty. (A third defendant, age 16, is being charged as a juvenile in pending case.)

The teenagers — Tanner Coolsaet, 19, and Michael Roth, 18 — faced a maximum of four years in prison, but they will now have no criminal record if they complete probation (two years for Coolsaet, three years for Roth).

Wayne County Circuit Judge David Groner said he's sure the teenagers are "good students" with "bright futures," according to the Detroit Free Press. Both students told the court they plan to attend college this fall.

The teens beat the guinea pig with a bat and slashed it with a knife on a Grosse Ile beach before throwing it into the Detroit River. The students said they were killing it for "good luck" before a lacrosse game.

The moral to this story is ... there is no moral to this story. Be nice to animals, kids.

