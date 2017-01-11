18 things to do in Detroit this week

click to enlarge Reel Big Fish.

click to enlarge Hidden Figures plays at Cinema Detroit this week.

click to enlarge Udo Dirkschneider.

click to enlarge Photo by Tanya Moutzalias.

Learn to make Bon Bons with Alexandra Clark at the DIA this weekend.

click to enlarge NAIAS starts at Cobo Center.

click to enlarge Photographer Marvin Shouni helped created Hummus Heartland.

Wednesday, 1/11Musical: The Improv@ Go! ComedyThese days every popular TV show, movie, and podcast gets turned into a touring musical, fraut with cumbersome numbers that don’t seem totally authentic to the original product. Well, the ever-clever comedians at Go! Comedy have found a way to latch on to the concept and make fun of it all at the same time. This totally impoverished show will employ song, music, and dance in order to produce (we hope) some chuckles from the audience. This show happens every Wednesday, but a different troupe opens the show each time.Show starts at 9 p.m.; 261 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; gocomedy.net; 248-327-0575; tickets are $5.Thursday, 1/12Reel Big Fish & Anti-Flag@ Royal Oak Music TheatreFor one brief, flashing instant, everyone was really into ska punk. There were so many acts to choose from, depending on what a person preferred as far as the ratio of sax to trombone went: No Doubt, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Sublime, and, of course, Reel Big Fish, which hit it big with the 1997 single “Sell Out.” Since then, the band has switched up its lineup fairly often, but has maintained a devout cult fan base. The band will be joined by the always fantastic (and angry) Anti-Flag, who you’ll want to see if you’re looking to let out some political indignation in a fit of catharsis.Doors open at 6 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $22.50 advance, $30 day of show.Friday, 1/13Hidden Figures@ Cinema DetroitWe’ll start with three reasons to see Hidden Figures in theaters: Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer. These three brilliant actors portray the black women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, an achievement that restored the nation’s confidence and turned the Space Race around. Cinema Detroit, an independent first-run movie theater located within city limits, is a great place to catch this flick. It’ll be intimate and there’s great popcorn.Call for showtimes; 4126 Third Ave., Detroit; 313-482-9028; cinemadetroit.org; tickets are $8-$9.Friday, 1/13The Mega 80s@ The Magic BagEveryone in the Detroit area knows the Mega 80s. They’re easily the best way to vent out nostalgia, and are far less cringeworthy than forcing yourself to glance through your old yearbooks from the decade. The band does everything from hair metal to pop, and definitely know their way around that signature ’80s keyboard sound. Voted Best Cover Band by Real Detroit readers 13 years in a row, they’re a totally rad sight to see.22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; themagicbag.com; Tickets are $12.Friday, 1/13Best Exes’ record release show@ UFO FactoryBest Exes are one of Detroit’s finest and newest acts, and members Jim Cherewick, Erin Davis, Linda Jordan, and Maria Nuccilli know just how to blend rock and pop to create a cool, beachy sound, rife with passionate vocals and insightful lyrics. Their first release, Cactus, will only be available on cassette and as a digital download. Also performing at the release party will be Bonny Doon and Young Punk, both of whom have unique styles, to say the least. Bonny Doon’s cleverly named 2014 Classical Days and Jazzy Nights is catchy indie release, and Young Punk’s ambient dream-hop definitely will keep the audience on its toes.Doors open at 9 p.m.; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com; Tickets are $7.Friday, 1/13Datsik@ Royal Oak Music TheatreActive since 2009, the 28-year-old Canadian DJ and dubstep producer has made a name for himself thanks to his self-proclaimed “dark and robotic” sound. In 2016 he released two EPs, Darkstar and Sensei, which are more mature works than he has shown off prior. His influences include Wu Tang Clan’s RZA and Method Man, whom he has admired since his adolescence. In 2015, he worked with the Electric Family to release a bracelet, which 100 percent of the proceeds of go to the Lupus Foundation of America.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 the day of the show.Friday, 1/13Faith Evans and Ginuwine@ Motor City Sound BoardWith a penchant for naming her albums after herself in some punny way and a bunch of awards under her belt, Faith Evans has had the R&B community’s attention since 1993. She’s had seven Grammy nominations throughout her career, and scored on in 1998 for “I’ll Be Missing You,” a track dedicated to Evans’ late husband, the Notorious B.I.G. Joining the Incomparable Evans is Ginuwine. So, if you’re a ’90s R&B fan, or a Parks and Recreation fan for that matter, this is the show for you. Fair warning to anyone who only knows Ginuwine from Parks and Rec: “Pony” is not about Lil’ Sebastian.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; olympiaentertainment.com; Tickets are $48-$65.Friday, 1/13U.S.S.@ Saint AndrewsU.S.S. aka Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker have been ridiculously popular in the Toronto area and beyond for a dozen years now. The award-winning duo puts on a heck of a great live show, by all accounts. The alt-rockers are set to release their fourth studio album this week, which is ostensibly why they are touring and stuff.Doors at 7 p.m.; 431 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-961-8961; $20.Friday, 1/13Bitchfest@ Tangent GalleryRiot grrrls, unite! Bitchfest at Tangent Gallery brings together an event “by, for, and about women identified folks,” although some male-identified people will be in some of the fantastic bands that are set to perform. These bands include Lillian Lee, Siamese, Law and Peace, the Suburban Soul Surfers, and Scary Women. A portion of the proceeds of this 21-and-over event will go to Women’s Rock Camp Detroit, which is one of Girls Rock Detroit’s programs. After midnight, a DJ will be there to make sure that there is a pretty sweet dance party, and organizers want it to be clear that all gender identities are invited to this pro-woman event.Doors open at 8 p.m.; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; tangentgallery.com; $10.Thursday, 1/12Udo Dirkschneider@ The Token LoungeSince 1987, Udo Dirkschneider, former lead singer of German heavy metal band Accept and current lead singer of U.D.O., has cemented his place in heavy metal history as far more than just another metal band from Eastern Europe. From magazine critics from publications like Kerrang! to the fans themselves, Udo Dirkschneider’s work has never disappointed. U.D.O.’s Faceless World is one of the best heavy metal albums of all time, and anyone who gives it a listen will totally know that they won’t want to miss the chance to see Dirkschneider live.Doors open at 6 p.m.; 28949 Joy Rd., Westland; thetokenlounge.com; Tickets are $30.Saturday, 1/14Sarah Silverman@ Caesars WindsorA mere six days before Donald Trump’s impending inauguration, you’re going to need a few laughs and who else to give them to you than the shrilly voiced Sarah Silverman who likes to tackle topics like sexism, racism, religion, and her mother’s bush. A self-proclaimed bedwetter, her comedy is less self-deprecating and more openly critical. We’re guessing she’ll riff on subjects like Obama, the state of women’s body hair, and rape jokes.Doors open at 8 p.m.; show starts at 9 p.m.; 377 E. Riverside Dr., Windsor; caesars.com; tickets start at $39.55.Saturday, 1/14Black Bottom Block Party Festival@ Detroit Historical MuseumSmall businesses, customers, and investors will come together for a night inspired by the historical Black Bottom/Paradise Valley neighborhood that became a significant contribution to American music including blues, big band, and jazz from the 1930s to the 1950s. The event includes music, food, and wine, plus performances by Antonia Moses, Alise King, JP ONE, Charlie B. Keyz, One Single Rose, Verzell, Demetruis R Green.Starts at 8 p.m.; 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; detroithistorical.org; 313-833-1805; tickets are $10.Sat, 1/14-Sun, 1/15Art Demonstration: Making a Bon Bon with Alexandra Clark@ Detroit Institute of ArtsAlexandra Clark of Bon Bon Bon is something of a media darling. MT has reported on her endlessly and last year, she made Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2016, an honor that rightfully noted that Clark’s made an effort to keep her business in Detroit. “When it came time to open her own shop, she wanted it in no place other than Detroit, her hometown. Bon Bon Bon, which now has three locations across the city, is the first artisan chocolatier to come to the Motor City in 40 years.” During these two four-hour demonstrations you can learn how to make Clark’s chocolate speciality.Demo starts at noon; 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.org; admission is free.Sat, 1/14-Sat, 1/21North American International Auto Show@ Cobo CenterWe could go on about the fancy, ridiculously priced vehicles that will be on display at the North American International Auto Show, but where’s the fun in that? The Auto Show is housed at the Cobo Center, where it’s usually really hot and you have to hold your jacket the whole time. There’s generally no food in there, which makes us question why the whole thing takes place. Oh yeah, cars.Doors open at 9 a.m. daily; 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit; naias.com; for tickets call 248-283-5173; tickets are adults 13 and older are $13, seniors 65 and older are $7, and children 12 to 7 are $7 and children 6 and younger are free.Sunday, 1/15Vinyasa Yoga@ Museum of Contemporary Art DetroitMOCAD and the Center for Yoga want to make your new year’s resolution to exercise more just a little easier. So together they’re presenting a free series of yoga classes for people of all ages and skill levels. During this energetic class, practitioners will go through a flowing series of postures while a teacher walks through the class ensuring everyone’s doing their best, plus it’s usually accompanied by upbeat music, which is nice too. Also, ya’ll gotta bring your own mat.Starts at 6 p.m.; 4454 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-6622; mocadetroit.org; free.Monday, 1/16MLK Day Celebration@ Charles H. Wright MuseumThe Wright Museum is generally closed on Mondays but they make an exception for this special day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day starts with a special breakfast at 8 a.m., followed by a series of workshops, crafts, performers, storytelling, video tributes, special displays of King and Coretta Scott King artifacts, and much more. The exhibition, “I See Me: Reflections in Black Dolls,” is included with museum admission.Breakfast starts at 8 p.m.; program starts at 9 a.m.; 315 E. Warren Ave., Detroit; thewright.org; 313-494-5872; tickets to breakfast at $35 and include admission to all MLK Day museum activities; regular museum admission is $$8 for adults 13 and older, $5 for seniors 62 and older, and free for kids 3-12.Wednesday, 1/18Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening: A Winter Star Talk@ Hammond Planetarium, Henry Ford CollegeIt’s cold, you’re bored, and you’re sick of going bowling. Why not stop by the Planetarium at Henry Ford College for a walk in the woods. Nicely, this walk will be seated and take place indoors. You’ll get a look into the wintry sky while learning about the fiery balls of gas that light it up. Best part? It’s free.Doors open at 7:15 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.; 5101 Evergreen Rd., Dearborn; hfcc.edu; 800-585-4322; free.Wednesday, 1/18Hummus Heartland@ Bank SueyFramed by WDET sponsored this photography show that’s focused on something we all love: hummus. The dish brings families, friends, and neighbors together in metro Detroit, a place that’s home to thousands of families of Middle Eastern descent. Photographer Marvin Shaouni and radio producer Zak Rosen curated four stories through visual and oral storytelling with 16 original prints that represent four different families. You can also listen to their stories via a mobile app. The show is on display until Feb. 5.Starts at 6 p.m.; 10345 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck; framedbywdet.org; free.