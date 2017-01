Fiat-Chrysler says Trump had nothing to do with job announcement

click to enlarge Shutterstock

On Sunday, Fiat-Chrysler announced a $1 billion expansion of its plants in Michigan and Ohio that will create 2,000 jobs.Can you guess what happened next?President-elect Donald Trump took credit for it. But a spokeswoman from parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says Trump had nothing to do with the decision:On Monday, Trump took credit for the announcement in a series of tweets:In fact, the deal dates back to 2015 UAW contract negotiations. In a statement, Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the moves "have been under discussion with Dennis Williams and the rest of the UAW leadership for some time."Notice a pattern here?Last week Ford announced it was canceling a $1.6 billion Mexican expansion to instead make a $700 million investment in its Michigan plants that will create 700 jobs. Trump took credit for that move, saying it “is just the beginning”:Ford CEO Mark Fields later clarified the move as strictly a business decision, telling CNN Ford "didn't cut a deal with Trump" (though he acknowledged the move was a "vote of confidence" in the Trump administration.)Similarly, at the North American International Auto Show this weekend General Motors CEO Mary Barra defended the company's Mexican production as a business decision that was put in place long before Trump's campaign.“This is a long-lead business with high capital-intensive investments, decisions that were made two, three and four years ago,” she told reporters.