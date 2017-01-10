Fiat-Chrysler says Trump had nothing to do with job announcement

click to enlarge Shutterstock

“This plan was in the works back in 2015,” FCA spokeswoman Jodi Tinson told ThinkProgress. “This announcement … was just final confirmation.”



When asked directly if it was true that politics and the election had no influence on the announcement, she said, “Correct.”

It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning - much more to follow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017