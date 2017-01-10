Fiat-Chrysler says Trump had nothing to do with job announcement

“This plan was in the works back in 2015,” FCA spokeswoman Jodi Tinson told ThinkProgress. “This announcement … was just final confirmation.”
When asked directly if it was true that politics and the election had no influence on the announcement, she said, “Correct.”
It's finally happening - Fiat Chrysler just announced plans to invest $1BILLION in Michigan and Ohio plants, adding 2000 jobs. This after...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Ford said last week that it will expand in Michigan and U.S. instead of building a BILLION dollar plant in Mexico. Thank you Ford & Fiat C!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning - much more to follow— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017
