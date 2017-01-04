News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

News Hits

Michigan senator calls his 72k salary a 'fixed income'

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 2:05 PM

Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck.
  • Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck.
In what appears to be an attempt to commiserate with his constituents, Michigan Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R-Canton) says he's been living on a fixed income for the last six years he's served the people of Michigan.

In a Facebook post, Colbeck says he and his wifehad to disconnect their cable, switch their cell phone service, and find other ways to save money, given their lowly means.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-04_at_11.41.14_am.png
The only problem? Colbeck brings in just below $72,000 a year via a taxpayer-funded salary. That's nearly three times more than the Michigan poverty level for a family of four.
Colbeck, a Canton resident and a Tea Party fave, has generally voted against expanding public services to the poor and disabled. He's voted against expanding Medicaid eligibility and requiring insurance to cover Autism treatment. He also voted in favor of limit unemployment benefits.

Read more about Colbeck's voting record here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A how-to guide for surviving the Trump administration Read More

  2. 'We didn't cut a deal with Trump': Ford on canceled Mexican plant Read More

  3. Politics & Prejudices: The Snyder Follies Read More

  4. Feedback (12/7-13) Read More

  5. Higher Ground: Six things to consider Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation