Watch: Drummer B drops 'Time Travel' video

Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 7:30 AM
click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Leonard Ware, aka Drummer B
Detroit producer and Danny Brown collaborator Leonard Ware, aka Drummer B, has released a new video and details on an upcoming release.
Titled Space Bounce, the project — the follow-up to last year's The People Mover — includes seven tracks recorded at United Sounds studios in Detroit. It features jazz great Allen Barnes (who is also Ware's uncle).
According to a press release, the album has co-signs from Underground Resistance's Cornelius Harris and Detroit techno legend Derrick May, who reportedly responded to unwittingly hearing the tracks by saying, "You know what I like? You didn't say 'Hey man, check out my shit.' You didn't have to force the music. It spoke for itself."
Check out the video for "Time Travel" below — a fitting name, as the track is sort of a time travel through old school techno, ghetto tech, house, and hip-hop influences. Enjoy:
And here's the Ron Zakrin-designed cover art, which will be featured on limited edition hand-embellished vinyl records through 1xRun.com in 2017: