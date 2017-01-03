News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

News Hits

Trump wrongly slams GM for 'Mexican-made' Chevy Cruze (they're mostly built in Ohio)

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 10:30 AM

PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
President-elect Donald "tweet first, ask questions later" Trump continued his crusade against U.S. companies this morning, slamming General Motors in a tweet for allegedly sending its hecho en Mexico Chevy Cruze across the border to U.S. car dealers, tax-free. "Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" he tweeted.

As usual, Trump has a tendency to blur the details, especially when it comes to Twitter's 140-characters-or-less format.

GM was quick to point out to CNBC that the vast majority of its Cruze models are made in Lordstown, Ohio. Only a small number of one model made in Mexico is sold in the U.S., with most of the Mexican-made Cruzes sold globally. Of the approximately 190,000 Cruzes it sold in the U.S. in 2016, GM told CNBC that only about 4,500 — or 2.4 percent — were made in Mexico.


It's not unlike last time, when Trump claimed he stopped Ford from moving an entire plant to Mexico (the company wasn't planning on closing the plant — or even losing any jobs by shifting production to Mexico). And then there was the time before last time, when Trump claimed he convinced Ford to move from Mexico to Ohio, likely citing a fake news article he read.

Nevertheless, Trump's tweets have effects. GM shares fell after his tweet.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stir It Up: 30 years of the Heidelberg Project Read More

  2. Nestlé’s push to pump more water out of Michigan meets resistance Read More

  3. Watch: Drummer B drops 'Time Travel' video Read More

  4. In Flint criminal charges, is Schuette indicting ... himself? Read More

  5. Feedback (12/7-13) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation