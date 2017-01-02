click to enlarge

Metro Detroiters came out in full force for downtown's big New Year's Eve festival — better known as Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans.More than 35,000 revelers attended this year's Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans, according to a publicist for Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans. An estimated 8,000 attended the Kids' Drop, the earlier, family-friendly version of Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans, the publicist says.Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans drew some 25,000 spectators in 2015, according to an earlier press release that announced Meridian as the title sponsor of Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans and Quicken Loans as the presenting sponsor of Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans.The free event, which was once again held at Cadillac Square in downtown's Campus Martius park, culminates in the lowering of a giant illuminated "D" at midnight (the eponymous "drop" in "Meridian Motor City NYE 'the Drop' presented by Quicken Loans").Here's an aerial photo of this year's Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans that was provided by Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans.Lookin' good, Detroit! Happy New Year!