News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 2, 2017

News Hits

Record attendance reported for Meridian Motor City NYE 'the Drop' presented by Quicken Loans

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 8:14 AM

Metro Detroiters came out in full force for downtown's big New Year's Eve festival — better known as Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans.

More than 35,000 revelers attended this year's Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans, according to a publicist for Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans. An estimated 8,000 attended the Kids' Drop, the earlier, family-friendly version of Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans, the publicist says.

Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans drew some 25,000 spectators in 2015, according to an earlier press release that announced Meridian as the title sponsor of Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans and Quicken Loans as the presenting sponsor of Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans.

The free event, which was once again held at Cadillac Square in downtown's Campus Martius park, culminates in the lowering of a giant illuminated "D" at midnight (the eponymous "drop" in "Meridian Motor City NYE 'the Drop' presented by Quicken Loans").

Here's an aerial photo of this year's Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans that was provided by Meridian Motor City NYE "the Drop" presented by Quicken Loans.

click to enlarge image1.jpg

Lookin' good, Detroit! Happy New Year!

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Politics & Prejudices: Tearing apart the social fabric Read More

  2. What it’s like to live as an undocumented American in Detroit Read More

  3. Horoscopes (Dec 28-Jan 3) Read More

  4. Savage Love: Revolution Hall Read More

  5. Stir It Up: 30 years of the Heidelberg Project Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation