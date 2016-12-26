News Hits

Monday, December 26, 2016

News Hits

Finally: Detroit cops can now have beards

Posted By on Mon, Dec 26, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge "Is that an undercover cop? He has a cop's haircut!" - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • "Is that an undercover cop? He has a cop's haircut!"
In an obvious slow news day move, the Detroit Free Press is reporting today that Detroit cops can now wear beards. (Which isn't exactly news: according to the report, the rule went into effect in July).

Yet here we are, taking the Free Press's bait. Previously, Detroit police facial hair options were limited to neatly trimmed mustaches (officers with medical conditions that were aggravated by shaving could seek deferment with a doctor's note).

According to Police Chief James Craig, other changes in policy include women officers now being able to wear stud earrings on the job. But DPD isn't as progressive as they might now seem: the men officers are not allowed to wear earrings.

