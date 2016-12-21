Table and Bar

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Table and Bar

Detroit is getting the IHOP/Applebee's combo it didn't even know it needed

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge applebees-logo-ihop-logo.jpg

In breaking late capitalism news, today it was announced that Detroit will get the world's first-ever combination IHOP and Applebee's in 2017, to be located in the Millender Center on Jefferson Avenue (across from the Renaissance Center).

The 12,000-square-foot, 300-seat restaurant is replacing Sweet Lorraine's cafe. It would technically be both the city's second IHOP and Applebee's (the other IHOP is also on Jefferson Avenue, just a mile away; the other Applebee's, which opened last year, is located on Eight Mile south of Ferndale, about 11 miles away).

Now, we know what you're all wondering: Can you order IHOP pancakes alongside Applebee's('s?) 2 for $20 menu? According to the Free Press, the menu is still being developed. At this point, we just don't know, folks.

