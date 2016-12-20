ICYMI: Dan Gilbert freaked out on a reporter on Twitter over 'peculiar math' 

click to enlarge Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Dan Gilbert

First there was "Fake News" now we see "Fake Debunkers". Like @kirkpinhoCDB of @crainsdetroit & his twisted apples to oranges peculiar math https://t.co/rJj5HA8sNR — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) December 19, 2016

A good reporter writes a balanced piece (https://t.co/9O2oR0SwHP) and Gilbert attacks his credibility. https://t.co/8snKUhYkDf — Joe Guillen (@joeguillen) December 19, 2016

Hi, Dan. Kirk's story was fair and deeply researched. If you or your team would like to share your math, we'll share it with our audience. https://t.co/43J1RcCWKA — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) December 19, 2016

We will do so, Ron. BTW.. the 2nd tweet was a comment in "general" as a reply to the Detroit News reporter not targeted at Pinho's piece. https://t.co/hyAmZmGr8x — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) December 19, 2016