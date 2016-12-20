December 20, 2016 News & Views » News Hits

ICYMI: Dan Gilbert freaked out on a reporter on Twitter over 'peculiar math' 

click to enlarge Dan Gilbert - PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
  • Dan Gilbert
Uh oh. Detroit's resident billionaire isn't happy.

Recently, Gilbert has claimed that it costs the same to build in New York City or Chicago as it does in Detroit — hence his need for tax incentives. But in a recent story for Crain's Detroit Business,  reporter Kirk Pinho determined Gilbert's claim is, in short, "dubious."

Pinho walks the reader through his math, which seems fairly straightforward — though he notes that Gilbert's Bedrock LLC declined to comment or shed any insight on Gilbert's claim.


Gilbert wasn't pleased, taking to Twitter on Sunday night to call Pinho out for "twisted apples to oranges peculiar math," equating it to "fake news":
Other reporters were quick to join the fray:
On Monday, Gilbert promised to take Crain's Associate Publisher Ron Fournier up on his request to share the numbers to back up his claim:
We will keep you posted when he does.
