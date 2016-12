ICYMI: Dan Gilbert freaked out on a reporter on Twitter over 'peculiar math' 

click to enlarge Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Dan Gilbert

First there was "Fake News" now we see "Fake Debunkers". Like @kirkpinhoCDB of @crainsdetroit & his twisted apples to oranges peculiar math https://t.co/rJj5HA8sNR — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) December 19, 2016

A good reporter writes a balanced piece (https://t.co/9O2oR0SwHP) and Gilbert attacks his credibility. https://t.co/8snKUhYkDf — Joe Guillen (@joeguillen) December 19, 2016

Hi, Dan. Kirk's story was fair and deeply researched. If you or your team would like to share your math, we'll share it with our audience. https://t.co/43J1RcCWKA — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) December 19, 2016

We will do so, Ron. BTW.. the 2nd tweet was a comment in "general" as a reply to the Detroit News reporter not targeted at Pinho's piece. https://t.co/hyAmZmGr8x — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) December 19, 2016

Uh oh. Detroit's resident billionaire isn't happy.Recently, Gilbert has claimed that it costs the same to build in New York City or Chicago as it does in Detroit — hence his need for tax incentives. But in a recent story for Crain's Detroit Business, reporter Kirk Pinho determined Gilbert's claim is, in short, "dubious."Pinho walks the reader through his math, which seems fairly straightforward — though he notes that Gilbert's Bedrock LLC declined to comment or shed any insight on Gilbert's claim.Gilbert wasn't pleased, taking to Twitter on Sunday night to call Pinho out for "twisted apples to oranges peculiar math," equating it to "fake news":Other reporters were quick to join the fray:On Monday, Gilbert promised to takeAssociate Publisher Ron Fournier up on his request to share the numbers to back up his claim:We will keep you posted when he does.