New York Times reporter is looking for Macomb County residents who voted for Trump
By Alysa Offman
on Sun, Dec 11, 2016 at 1:30 PM
A New York Times
reporter is looking for women who reside in Macomb County, Michigan who voted for Trump in 2016 and for Barack Obama in 2012, according to a promoted post on the news outlet's Facebook page.
The reporter, Susan Chira, will be in town tomorrow, Dec. 12. If you fit the bill and would like to speak with Chira either in person or by phone, you can contact her at chira@nytimes.com.
