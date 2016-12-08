December 08, 2016 News & Views » News Hits

100 of Michigan's elected officials are pledging what? 

By
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, nearly 40 hate crimes were reported in the 10 days following the November presidential election — and that's just in Michigan. Nearly 900 were reported nationwide.

Those incidents include crimes against black people, Muslims, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized groups.

Now, 100 of Michigan's elected officials are promising to stand against hate by pledging to fight discrimination.


The pledge, called Stand Strong, Respect Michigan, is an initiative put together by Welcoming Michigan, Take On Hate, and Mothering Justice and comes in response to anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, anti-refugee, and anti-immigrant statements made on the national level.

The pledge goes like this:

“I pledge to stand against hate and discrimination and affirm that Michigan should be a welcoming state for all.

I am proud of Michigan’s diversity. I recognize that at every level of American society, people of all backgrounds contribute to our democracy, culture and economy. We must advance the basic principles upon which the United States was founded, establishing the equality and dignity of all people regardless of their background.

I condemn any attacks on, harassment of, or intimidation of individuals or places of worship that are based on race, ethnicity, immigration or refugee status, religion, sexual orientation, or other social identities. From our schools to our neighborhoods and our city halls, Michigan must be a place that respects all of our diverse communities.” 
See below: for a list of all Michigan officials who've made the pledge. 
click to enlarge unnamed_10_.jpg
click to enlarge unnamed_8_.jpg
click to enlarge unnamed_11_.jpg
