Sweet streetwear: from hoodies to kicks, check out this local urban fashion 

click to enlarge



The Essence of the City: Started in 2012, native Detroiter Tommey Walker’s “Detroit Vs. Everybody” is a brand from that speaks to the authenticity and spirit of the Motor City with their slogan. They offer a wide range of products such as headwear, T-shirts, and sweatshirts for men, women, and children. This brand offers their traditional “Detroit Vs. Everybody” branding along with some fun takes on the slogan such as “Spartans Vs. Everybody,” “Camaro Vs. Everybody,” and even their limited edition “Faygo” snapback collection. You can purchase these items on their website and their flagship stores in downtown Detroit at 400 Monroe Ave., Suite #340, in Eastern Market at 2501 Russell St., and their Southfield location at 29139 Southfield Rd., as well as other fine retailers. detroitvseverybody.com

click to enlarge Detroit Vs. Everybody

Tough and bold: Native Detroiter Chris Morris established “Dirt Label” in 2006 and has developed a brand that brings an aggressive yet bold take on today’s trends. His clothing offers great designs, a wide range of products for men and women, and amazing quality. The prices range as well, depending on the garment. Be sure to check out this brand in person at the flagship store at 319 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak. thedirtlabel.com





click to enlarge The Dirt Label

Streetwear with a Refined Palette:

In mid-2010, Pontiac native Kyle Powell started “Flei Yung,” a brand that concentrates on clean lines and minimalist aesthetics, along with allowing customers showcase their own personal style and character. “Flei Yung” offers a wide range of products for men, women, and kids. You can find their products on their flagship website. If you or the gift recipient is one that prides themselves on originality and minimalism, “Flei Yung” is the line for them or you. fleiyung.com

“From Our Block to Yours”:

From the summer of 2015, native Detroiter Jon Brooks founded “Corner Store Goods” from the subcultures permeating within the essence of Detroit. The endeavor gives customers a visceral and gritty interpretation of Detroit fashion and streetwear. Recently, Burn Rubber Detroit of Royal Oak has been stocking their goods and you can also hit up their flagship site for any of their items. cornerstoregoods.us