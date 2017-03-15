Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The Scene

Stars and Stripes Festival will move to Oakland County

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge Stars and Stripes courtesy photo.
  • Stars and Stripes courtesy photo.
In an unprecedented move for the 11-year-old Fourth of July celebration, Stars and Stripes Festival will be held in Oakland County this year, for the first time ever.

From its inception, the festival has been held in Macomb County, first in Downtown Mt. Clemens and then at the Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights. According to a press release, Palace Sports and Entertainment, which controls Freedom Hill Amphitheater, declined to renew the Stars and Stripes contract following last year's celebration.

The festival has found a new home at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace where beloved 'Merican festivities like monster truck rides, a car crushing demonstration, a carnival midway, and a BMX show will take place. Live music will continue to be a huge part of the festival, according to organizers, and Novi's only fireworks display will happen in accordance with the festival.

“Our location may have changed, but everything else that makes the Stars & Stripes Festival one of the top summer events in Michigan, from the giant midway and attractions to the great live music and spectacular fireworks display, will all be there as always for people to enjoy,” Joe Nieporte of Funfest Productions said in a press release.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Culture

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Notes from the Detroit exhibition at Saint-Étienne Read More

  2. A quick look at the 55th Ann Arbor Film Festival Read More

  3. Detroit’s celebrated Mosaic Youth Theatre turns 25 Read More

  4. 18 ways to entertain yourself in metro Detroit this week Read More

  5. Go Fly a Kite: New festival promises to fill Belle Isle with colorful flying contraptions Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation