Ring in 2017 with a full stomach at these New Year’s Eve dining events 

Bacco Ristorante

Complimentary glasses of Ferrari Perlé sparkling wine on hand, and those staying to ring in the new year will also enjoy selections from a cordial cart with Italian pastries. A la carte menu includes tonno crudo, surf and turf, and persimmon torta.

29410 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.; 248-356-6600; baccoristorante.com.

Bavarian Inn Lodge

Hotel guests will have two options for celebrating at Bavarian Inn Lodge: a grown-up party and a family event. The grown-ups' event features a gourmet buffet, wine, dessert, live music, a Champagne toast, a midnight buffet, and a New Year's Day breakfast buffet. The family-friendly event includes an appetizer, dinner, dessert buffet, and dancing.

1 Covered Bridge Lane, Frankenmuth; 989-652-7200; bavarianinn.com; Tickets are $87 per person for the adult party, $67 for adults, $40 for children for the family event.

Café Muse

A prix fixe for New Year's Eve menu is available.

418 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-544-4749; cafemuseroyaloak.com; Tickets are $58 per person.

Cuisine Restaurant

Wine dinner, featuring five-course meal and six wines.

Event starts at 7:30 p.m., 670 Lothrop Rd., Detroit; 313-872-5110; cuisinerestaurant.com; $150.

Flowers of Vietnam

Regular service with reservations will be available at this Southwest Detroit spot.

Starts at 6 p.m.; 4430 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-2085; flowersofvietnam.com

Gold Cash Gold

Chef Brendon Edwards will serve up a shared menu with a choice of land (lamb), air (whole roasted duck) or sea (whole fried fish). Dinner will be accompanied by endless pours of Champagne. Protein choice must be made at time of reservation. Drink specials in homage to the eatery's favorite artists of 2016 will also be on hand. Call for reservations.

Starts at 5:30 p.m.; 2100 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-242-0770; goldcashgolddetroit.com; Tickets are $110 per couple.

Grey Ghost Detroit

The Grey Ghost crew will whip up a multicourse menu with optional drink pairings. Offerings include razor clam, soup dumplings, black Kingfish, salami, duck breast, and more. A la carte menu for bar patrons (walk-ins only) is also available. Call for reservations.

47 E. Watson St., Detroit; 313-262-6534; greyghostdetroit.com; Tickets are $75 per person.

Katoi

Limited seatings for a special tasting menu.

2520 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-855-2864; Tickets are $100 per person.

Local Kitchen and Bar

An option of two prix fixe menus, with a traditional and vegetarian version. Accepts reservations for groups up to 12 guests; call in advance.

Starts at 5 p.m., 344 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-5650; localkitchenandbar.com; Tickets are $70 per person for dinner, $30 per person for wine or spirit pairing.

MGM Grand

Wolfgang Puck Steak will feature a prix fixe menu that includes a Champagne toast for $135 per person. Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina will offer a prix fixe menu at $75. Palette Dining Studio will feature lobster bisque, grilled chicken with boursin and spinach cream sauce, shrimp scampi pasta, fried Brussels sprouts with toasted garlic, and s'mores cheesecake on a stick for dessert at $36 per person. Reservations recommended.

Times vary; 1777 Third Ave., Detroit; 877-888-2121; mgmgranddetroit.com; Tickets are $36-$135.

The Morrie

The Morrie will be offering a special "Chick & Champ" menu, including a wedge salad, 10-piece whole buttermilk fried chicken, with smoked-cheddar biscuits, mac 'n cheese, citrus-honey carrots, and ice cream sandwich for dessert. To drink, the special menu comes with either a bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne for $100, or a bucket of six Miller High Life Beers for $50.

511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112; themorrie.com.

PARC

Campus Martius' newest eatery will feature four-course dinner seatings, a Champagne toast at midnight, party favors, and an "Auld Lang Syne" singalong. General admission bar and celebration tickets are also available and include party favors and Champagne toast, as well as a special bar menu. (Guests are encouraged to dress in silver and gold.) Reservations and tickets are required. General admission bar tickets are available.

Seatings at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-7272; parcdetroit.com; $50-$150.

The Peterboro

"Enter the Dojo" party, featuring DJ DTCHPLNES, New Holland Artisan Spirits-based cocktails, an Asian-inspired ice luge, a sparkling toast, and complimentary appetizers all evening.

Event starts 9:30 p.m.; 420 Peterboro St., Detroit; 313-833-1111; thepeterboro.com; $50.

Sava's

Special New Year's Eve menu includes filet mignon, seared scallops, duck breast, and more; drink specials and a midnight Champagne toast.

Starts at 5 p.m.; 216 S. State St., Ann Arbor; 734-623-2233; savasrestaurant.com.

Social Kitchen & Bar

Four-course dinner includes two drink tickets, Champagne toast at midnight, DJ, dancing, late night snack, and $25 gift card, per couple. Reservations can be made by visiting the host stand.

Seating starts at 8:30 p.m., 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com; Tickets are $125 per person.

Standby

Havana-themed party featuring a special rum-focused cocktail menu and Cuban-inspired small plates. Bar seating available first come, first serve. Rumba dresses and guayaberas are encouraged.

Seatings at 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 225 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-736-5533; standbydetroit.com; Tickets $100-$150 for table reservations for two to four guests.

Terry's Terrace

Special menu includes Lobster Newburg (lobster and crab sautéed in a cognac butter cream sauce, served over puff pastry) and Filet Oscar with Lobster (a grilled filet topped with lobster, house made béarnaise, and asparagus).

36470 Jefferson Ave., Harrison Township; 586-463-2671; terrystime.com.

Rugby Grille at the Townsend Hotel

Chef Jason Stoops and his culinary team have prepared a prix fixe dinner, featuring foie gras torchon, Chilean sea bass, and more.

Starts at 5 p.m., 100 Townsend St., Birmingham; townsendhotel.com/view/rugby-grille; 248-642-5999; Tickets are $105 per person.

The Whitney

Special New Year's Eve four-course dinner menu includes Creekstone filet mignon, Chilean sea bass, Australian lamb rack chops, and more. Enjoy live music with dancing in the second floor ballroom and a midnight Champagne toast.

Starts at 4 p.m., dinner at 8:30 p.m. or later; 4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-832-5700; thewhitney.com.