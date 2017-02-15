February 15, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

Email
Print
Share

Reflecting on the life of Susanne Hilberry 

A room of one’s own

By
Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Visual Art »

Related Locations

Speaking of Susanne Hilberry, Susanne Hilberry Gallery

Latest in Visual Art

Most Popular

  1. Kehinde Wiley exhibit comes to Toledo Read More

  2. 19 ways to entertain yourself in metro Detroit this week. Read More

  3. Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Betsy DeVos and her misspelling department on 'Tonight Show' Read More

  4. New podcast compares Detroit and Comedy Central show 'Detroiters' Read More

  5. All the people we saw at night 1 of the Dirty Show Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation