February 08, 2017 Music » Local Music

Recently added shows: Lady Gaga, Deftones, and many more 

Tickets are now on sale for these events.

Mar. 3, Barenaked Ladies at Motor City Sound Board; soundboarddetroit.com; Tickets are $50-$60.

Mar. 11, Patti Smith at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $45-$75.

Mar. 11, Dinosaur Jr. at St. Andrew's Hall; standrewsdetroit.com; $25.

Apr. 7, Modern English at the Loving Touch; lovingtouchferndale.com; Tickets are $20.

Apr. 13, Suzanne Ciani at MOCAD; mocadetroit.org; Tickets are $12 ($7 for members).

Apr. 21-22, John Waters' birthday celebration at El Club; elclubdetroit.com; General admission is $40; special meet-and-greet VIP tickets are $75; breakfast with John Waters is $200.

Apr. 24, PJ Harvey at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $55-$99.50.

Apr. 28, Testament at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Apr. 29, the Damned at Saint Andrew's Hall; standrewsdetroit.com; $23.

May 3, Royal Trux and Negative Approach at El Club; elclubdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance.

May 12, Omar Souleyman and Black Lips at El Club; elclubdetroit.com; Tickets are $26 in advance.

May 27-29, Movement Festival with Testpilot, Richie Hawtin, Carl Cox and dozens more, at Hart Plaza; movement.us; Three-day general admission passes are $155; VIP passes are sold out at the 'Wave One' level, but will soon be available at the 'Wave Two' price; 'Club 313' VIP three-day passes are $399.

July 1, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre; palacenet.com; Tickets are $29.50, $45, and $79.50.

July 10, Deftones and Rise Against at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill; Tickets are $25.50 and $65.50.

Aug. 1, Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart at DTE Energy Music Theatre; palacenet.com; Tickets are $26-$299.

Nov. 7, Lady Gaga at the Little Caesars Arena; olympiaentertainment.com; Ticket prices to be announced; Tickets on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

