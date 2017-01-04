January 04, 2017 Music » Local Music

Email
Print
Share

Patti Smith, Drive-By Truckers, and 14 other recently announced shows 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA - Patti Smith performing in 2007.
  • Photo from Wikipedia
  • Patti Smith performing in 2007.

Tickets are now on sale for these events.

Jan. 27, Stacey Pullen at Grasshopper Underground; Tickets are $10.

Feb. 3, Drive-By Truckers at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Feb. 10-12. Barely Human Festival with ESG, John Bender, ADULT. and more, elclubdetroit.com; Individual shows are $20 per night.

Feb. 25, Musiq Soulchild at the Fox Theatre; ticketmaster.com; Tickets are $56.50-$102.50.

Feb. 3, Insane Clown Posse at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Feb. 18, Run the Jewels at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 day of show.

Mar. 3, Barenaked Ladies at Motor City Sound Board; soundboarddetroit.com; Tickets are $50-$60.

Mar. 11, Patti Smith at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $45-$75.

Mar. 11, Dinosaur Jr. at St. Andrew's Hall; standrewsdetroit.com; $25.

Apr. 7, Modern English at the Loving Touch; lovingtouchferndale.com; Tickets are $20.

Apr. 13, Suzanne Ciani at MOCAD; mocadetroit.org; Tickets are $12 ($7 for members).

Apr. 21-22, John Waters' birthday celebration at El Club; elclubdetroit.com; General admission is $40; special meet-and-greet VIP tickets are $75; breakfast with John Waters is $200.

Apr. 24, PJ Harvey at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $55-$99.50.

Apr. 28, Testament at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Apr. 29, the Damned at St. Andrew's Hall; standrewsdetroit.com; $23.

May 27-29, Movement Festival with Carl Cox and dozens more, at Hart Plaza; movement.us; Three-day general admission passes are $155; VIP passes are sold out at the 'Wave One' level, but will soon be available at the 'Wave Two' price; 'Club 313' VIP three-day passes are $399.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

More Local Music »

Speaking of...

Latest in Local Music

More by MT Staff

Most Popular

  1. Heavy music: Why we still need legit reissues of Bob Seger's pre-fame records Read More

  2. The best music from in and around Detroit in 2016 Read More

  3. Bro: Electric Forest adds Flume and Dillon Francis to lineup Read More

  4. His Name Is Alive might have made Detroit’s best rock record of 2016 Read More

  5. Apollo Brown and Skyzoo’s ‘Easy Truth’ is the year’s best collaborative effort Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation