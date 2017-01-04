Patti Smith, Drive-By Truckers, and 14 other recently announced shows 

Tickets are now on sale for these events.

Jan. 27, Stacey Pullen at Grasshopper Underground; Tickets are $10.

Feb. 3, Drive-By Truckers at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Feb. 10-12. Barely Human Festival with ESG, John Bender, ADULT. and more, elclubdetroit.com; Individual shows are $20 per night.

Feb. 25, Musiq Soulchild at the Fox Theatre; ticketmaster.com; Tickets are $56.50-$102.50.

Feb. 3, Insane Clown Posse at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Feb. 18, Run the Jewels at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 day of show.

Mar. 3, Barenaked Ladies at Motor City Sound Board; soundboarddetroit.com; Tickets are $50-$60.

Mar. 11, Patti Smith at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $45-$75.

Mar. 11, Dinosaur Jr. at St. Andrew's Hall; standrewsdetroit.com; $25.

Apr. 7, Modern English at the Loving Touch; lovingtouchferndale.com; Tickets are $20.

Apr. 13, Suzanne Ciani at MOCAD; mocadetroit.org; Tickets are $12 ($7 for members).

Apr. 21-22, John Waters' birthday celebration at El Club; elclubdetroit.com; General admission is $40; special meet-and-greet VIP tickets are $75; breakfast with John Waters is $200.

Apr. 24, PJ Harvey at Royal Oak Music; royaloakmusictheatre.com; Tickets are $55-$99.50.

Apr. 28, Testament at the Majestic Theatre; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

Apr. 29, the Damned at St. Andrew's Hall; standrewsdetroit.com; $23.

May 27-29, Movement Festival with Carl Cox and dozens more, at Hart Plaza; movement.us; Three-day general admission passes are $155; VIP passes are sold out at the 'Wave One' level, but will soon be available at the 'Wave Two' price; 'Club 313' VIP three-day passes are $399.