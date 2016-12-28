New Year’s Eve Party Guide 2016 

click to enlarge Photo by Marc Nader

Resolution Ball

Photo by David Graff

@ The FillmoreWell, Detroit seems to have a New Year’s Eve shindig for just about every kind of person — like the kind of person who has done some pregaming and will also say things like, “Let’s do shots, bro.” There will be live entertainment, plus stilt walkers, confetti explosions, a Champagne toast at midnight, a confetti explosion, party favors, pizza, and a chocolate buffet. The Times Square ball drop will broadcast on six giant screens so everyone can count down.@ The Magic StickThe Dirtbombs are definitely one of the best live bands from the last few decades. They’re one of those bands that everyone has a story about — usually about the supercharged, high-energy shows the Mick Collins-led combo is known for. If you haven’t heard of them (which is frankly unbelievable, but maybe you just moved here from Greenland, and are 10 years old), you’ve got to hear “Underdog.” It is hands down one of their best tracks, and if you listen to a live recording of that bad boy, you’re going to be itching to go see the band for yourself. There could be no better way to hightail it on out of the year than banging your head like the most exalted hesher to “I Can’t Stop Thinkin’ About It.” The Dirtbombs are just another band that proves Detroit does every genre of music better than anywhere else could dream of.@ Downtown WyandotteIsn’t Wyandotte just adorable? Anywho, things are about to get even cuter, with the start of their very own NYE tradition. They’re shutting down Biddle, setting up a huge heated tent, welcoming local rockers Sponge, and dropping a 1,000-pound ball outfitted with 288 flashing lights to celebrate the birth of 2017. A special ball drop will take place at 9 p.m. for families and children, and the main event will take place at midnight. A VIP party and an exclusive meet and greet with Sponge will take place at Whiskeys on the Water.@ Saint Andrew’s HallElectric Six has been rocking Detroit since 1996, and even though members of the band come and go, the level of radness stays the same. They’re sorta new wave, sorta punk rock, and definitely legendary for the city. Since 2003’s Fire, they’ve been recognized internationally, and the group’s success seems to just keep growing. This year, the band released Fresh Blood for Tired Vampyres, which they’ll definitely perform, along with their billion other albums, as 2016 closes out.@ Magic Bag2016 was a shitshow and it doesn’t look like 2017 is going to be much better, so why not celebrate the late great decade of the 1980s in lieu of ringing in the new year. Mega 80s is metro Detroit’s resident ’80s band, and this NYE they will perform a whole new set of nostalgic tunes. The band will be in full ’80s regalia and you’re invited to feather your bangs, crop your top, and sport those Jordache jeans you’ve been hiding in the back of your closet.@ Marble BarLet’s do some math. This electronic music event doesn’t start until 9. And even though there’s music across two stages (one indoor and one outside on the heated patio), we’re still looking at a lineup of at least 14 DJs, like Ectomorph, DJ Minx, Macho City’s Scott Z, and more. What that means is that this show will extend way into the wee hours of 2017 — and we’re told that breakfast, mimosas, and Bloody Mary’s will be served. You know what to do.@ Grasshopper UndergroundYou won’t find the traditional (read: douchey) NYE accoutrements at Grasshopper Underground, so if you’re looking for that atmosphere, we suggest checking out other places on this list. You can expect Golf Clap, Country Club Disco, Pontchartrain, Ghita Sisters, and Players Club to spin. There will be a requisite Champagne toast at midnight, plus free sliders at 2 a.m.@ El ClubHailing from Flint, Tunde Olaniran calls himself “a cultural warrior with a four-octave range and a penchant for dirty synths,” which just about sums up the unique electronic/R&B artist. As we all know, he’s some kind of uncanny marriage of Marvin Gaye and Bjork — just poppy enough to appease those looking for a radio-sound, but he’s interesting enough that you don’t know what he’s going to do next. His shows are glam-rock, high performance in quality, and they definitely keep the party going. This time, that party just happens to be ringing in the new year. And thankfully, his hits have earned their right to be called hits. From “Brown Boy” to “Transgressor,” Olaniran has it going on. Like I said before, his live persona and performance in pretty damn engaging, and it’s pretty different from other electronica shows. On his SoundCloud he’s called “the fictional lovechild of Prince, Kanye, and Robyn,” which might actually be a better way to conjure his fierce, alien talent.@ Detroit Symphony Orchestra2016 wasn’t a great year to be an iconic musician. David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, and Prince all kicked the bucket, and even though we’re really not supposed to say this, we’re going to miss Prince the most. The flamboyant musical genius will be honored during this special event that will be broadcast live on Detroit Public Television. Patrons will be treated to orchestral arrangements of Prince’s greatest hits performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.@ Royal Oak Music TheatreGreensky Bluegrass strikes the perfect balance between traditional bluegrass and rock ‘n’ roll. The band, which just released their sixth studio album, Shouted, Written Down & Quoted, has helped the country find its musical roots again for over 15 years, and they don’t show any signs of stopping now.@ Necto NightclubIf Ann Arbor is your destination, you can’t do a lot better than Necto for a night of drinking and dancing on New Year’s Eve. DJ Hardy, Nick Donovan and MC Yoda will spin top 40 and house music in the Main Room while Ayinde Audio will play ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s in the Red Room. Expect the typical NYE accommodations like a balloon drop at midnight, NYE party favors, and snacks and pizza after midnight. VIP tickets include Champagne at midnight, seating, and bottle service.@ Ann Arbor Distilling Co.Not every New Year’s Eve party needs to get totally hyphy. If you’d rather spend the night sipping locally made cocktails and listening to the strumming of a locally beloved group, then this might be a good choice for you. Rootstand featuring Brennan Andes and Ross Huff of the Macpodz will perform, and Sweet Melissa will open the show. The distillery will be open for extended hours this evening only.@ Campus MartiusSome people aren’t satisfied being cooped up in a warm, festively decorated party with lots of booze. They’d rather spend it outside in subzero temperatures. The Drop is for those people. And the Motown Countdown, a VIP party, is for those who want to do all that, but more luxuriously. With two stages and two dance floors, there’s plenty of room for everyone to boogie down.

AXIS Lounge, MGM Grand Detroit

Live music and cocktails await those who visit AXIS Lounge inside MGM this NYE. DJ Whip spins from 7-9 pm., Ben Sharkey sings from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Starts at 7 p.m.; 1777 Third Ave., Detroit; mgmgranddetroit.com; 21 and older only; no cover; table reservations can be made at nightlife@det.mgmgrand.com.

Babs' Underground

VIP accommodations include seating, a bottle of Champagne, and line skip.

Party starts at 9 p.m.; 213 S. Ashley St., Ann Arbor; 734-997-0800; tickets are $10 at the door; VIP tickets start at $70.

Blast New Years' Eve, Marriott Centerpoint

Cocktail chic is strongly suggested for this night of drinking, dancing, and Tarot card reading. Entertainment includes DJs, aerialist performers, and karaoke.

Event starts at 9 p.m.; 3600 Centerpoint Pkwy., Pontiac; 248-566-4499; blastnewyearseve.com; Tickets are $55-$119.

Bumbo's

Just a Champagne toast at midnight and "grown folks" on deck.

Bar opens at 7 p.m.; 3001 Holbrook St., Hamtramck; 313-285-8239; no cover.

Cork Wine Pub

Jazz duo George and Laura will perform.

Party starts at 8 p.m.; 23810 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge; 248-544-2675; corkwinepub.org; no cover.

Disco Ball with Boylesque, Tap Room

Bring in 2017 with disco, drag, drinks, and dancing. Maxi Chanel, Ani Briated, Thrustin' Bieber, and René Moxy will perform boylesque. Champagne toast at midnight.

Doors open at 9 p.m.; first show starts at 10 p.m.; 201 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti; 734-482-5320; taproomypsi.com; cover is $9 for 18- to 20-year-olds, $6 for 21 and older.

[image-4]

Exodos Lounge

DJ JMac and DJ Nass will perform.

Event starts at 6 p.m.; 529 Monroe St., Detroit;313-962-1300; exodosrooftop.com.

From the Streets of Detroit, TV Lounge

DJ lineup includes Daniel Bell, Delano Smith, Norm Talley, Asher Perkins, Mister Joshooa, Charlie and Brown, Sonic Natives, Erno, Loren, Eric Johnson, and Tony Dennis.

Starts at 9 p.m.; 2554 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-965-4789; tickets are $15 ; 21 and older only.

Gator Jakes

DJ, dancing, free dinner, free Champagne toast at midnight, free midnight snack.

Starts at 8 p.m.; 36863 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-983-3700; no cover.

Haute to Death, Elizabeth Theatre

Tickets include complimentary coat check, photobooth, and late night hors d' oeuvres, but most importantly a set featuring Scott Grooves Overdubs.

Starts at 10 p.m., 2040 Park Ave., Detroit; h2dsocial.club; 21 and older only.

Melange Bistro

Champagne toast at midnight, DJ Mixwell, and dancing. Dinner service available prior to party.

Party starts at 10 p.m.; 312 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-222-0202; melangebistro.com; tickets start at $15.

Motor City Gala, The Athenaeum

This upscale party will feature live entertainment, a midnight balloon drop, Champagne toast, party favors, a live feed of the D Drop, and a post-midnight snack buffet.

Doors at 8 p.m. VIP, 8:30 party pass; 1000 Brush St., Detroit; 248-543-1000; motorcitygala.com; Tickets are $99-$175.

New Year's Eve 2017 Dinner & Party, Aventura

Passed hors d'oeuvres, four-course tasting menu, Moët & Chandon Champagne toast at midnight, plus a Champagne and dessert station, DJ and dancing, balloon drop at midnight, selfie station with party favors, and Moët & Chandon raffle.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m.; party starts at 10 p.m.; 216 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-369-3153; aventuraannarbor.com; tickets are $75 for dinner, $30 for party only.

Old Shillelagh

Black mist and DJ Monte will perform, shamrock drop at midnight in heated tent, open until 4 a.m.

Event starts at 7:30 p.m.; 349 Monroe St., Detroit; 313-964-0007; oldshillelagh.com.

Painted Lady Cocktail Lounge

Hors d'oeuvres, Tom and Jerrys, and a Champagne toast will be on hand at this low-key dive bar.

2930 Jacob St., Hamtramck; 313-874-2991.

Palazzo Grande

Dine on filet mignon in zip sauce along with other accoutrements before dancing and drinking the night away. There will be live music by Eclipse, a premium bar, Champagne toast, and late night snack buffet.

Event starts at 7:30 p.m.;54660 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township; 586-731-2100; thepalazzogrande.com; Tickets are $100.

Premier Center Banquet Hall

DJ Mike Fresh, photobooth, appetizers, dinner, premium bar, dessert table, and late night snack.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 20400 S. Nunneley Rd., Clinton Township; 586-791-7760; tickets are $55.

Punch Bowl Social

Featuring a live DJ, boozy New Year's Eve punch, and complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

Party runs from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 1331 Broadway St., Detroit; tickets are $10 at the door.

Rio Carnival at Blackfinn

Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, passed appetizers, DJ and dancing, and party favors.

Starts at 9 p.m., two locations: 530 South Main Street, Royal Oak, 248-582-9460; Partridge Creek, 17380 Hall Rd., Clinton Twp., 248-582-9460; tickets are $30 plus fees.

Rock on Third

Tickets include hot and cold appetizers, plus late night snack, party favors, Champagne toast.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; open until 4 a.m.; 112 E. Third St., Royal Oak, 248-542-7625; tickets are $10.

Studio V

SKAM Artist CAPTN20 and guest DJS will be spin throughout the night, plus a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

Event starts at 10 p.m.; 1777 Third St., Detroit; 313-465-1650; vnightclubtix.com; Tickets are $50; 21 and older only.

Thirst Wave NYE, Small's

Featuring free appetizer buffet, champagne or PBR toast at midnight, plus performances by DJ Pleasure Kitten, DJ Elektrosonik, DJ Aaron Hingst, and special guest Slofu (Happy Endings).

Party runs from 8 p.m.-4 a.m., 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck., smallsbardetroit.com; tickets are $8 for 21 and older, $10 for those 18 to 20.

Toast, Sheraton

Stand-up comedy, strolling illustrationist, aerial acrobats, Tarot card readers, fortune tellers, photo booth, appetizers, cryogenics, confetti cannon, and late night snacks.

21111 Haggerty Hwy., Novi; 313-363-5736; toastnye.com; tickets start at $55.

UFO Factory

Promised accoutrements include DJs, games, hot dogs, popcorn, and other surprises.

Party starts at 9 p.m.; 2110 Trumbull St., Detroit; ufofactory.com; no cover.

Villa Penna

Dress to impress for the live entertainment, strolling dinner, midnight Champagne toast, and late night pizza buffer at Villa Penna. Gary Sacco, a Sinatra-style crooner will perform, DJ Z will spin top 40 hits. Cover includes party favors and late night pizza buffet

Event starts at 8 p.m.; 43985 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights; 586-566-9900 villapennanye.com; Tickets are $40-$85.

Vintage House

Cover includes access to a "super premium" bar, family-style dinner, a midnight Champagne toast, late night coney and gourmet Italian sausage bar, a photobooth, a VIP martini bar, and dance music.

Party runs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.; 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser; 586-415-5678; vintagebanquetsandcatering.com; tickets are $75 per person; free shuttle home within five-mile radius.