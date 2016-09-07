September 07, 2016 Music » Local Music

Mark your calendar today for these upcoming shows 

Tickets are now on sale for these events.

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ALEXANDER THOMPSON. - Joanath Toubin.
  • Photo by Alexander Thompson.
  • Joanath Toubin.

Sept. 21, Jake Bugg at the Majestic Theatre; ticketweb.com; $25.

Sept. 24, the Lumineers at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre; ticketmaster.com; Tickets $29.50- $59.50.

Sept. 30, Khalid Hanifi at the Kerrytown Concert House; kerrytownconcerthouse.com; $5-25.

Oct. 1, Sigur Rós at the Fox Theatre; olympiaentertainment.com; $31.50, $41.50, $51.50, and $71.50.

Oct. 6, Kanye West at the Palace of Auburn Hills; ticketmaster.com; Tickets are $29.50-$129.50.

Oct. 8, New York Night Train Soul Clap and Dance-Off with DJ Jonathan Toubin at UFO Factory; brownpapertickets.com; $10.

Oct. 8-9, Takács Quartet at the UMS Rackham Auditorium; $28-$56.

Oct. 14, Anthony Hamilton with Llah Hathawy and Eric Benet at the Fox Theatre; olympiaentertainment.com; $48.50-$103.50.

Oct. 15, Miguel with Sia at the Palace of Auburn Hills; Tickets are $35-$154.

Oct. 15, Okkervil River at the Magic Bag; ticketweb.com; $18.

Oct. 21-22, 8th annual Halloween cover show at PJ's Lager House; pjslagerhouse.com; probably $4.

Oct. 25, Teenage Fanclub at the Loving Touch; ticketweb.com; $25.

Nov. 6, Booker T. Jones at El Club; ticketfly.com; $50.

Dec. 30-31, John Oliver at the Fox Theatre; olympiaentertainment.com; $59.75, $69.75, and $79.75.

