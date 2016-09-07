Horoscopes (Sept. 7-14) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Hanging between one place, or one way of life and another, every now and then you touch down long enough to feel the intensity that comes from being completely uprooted. In light of your circumstances, with very little left to cling to, thank god that you are so good when it comes to this much upheaval. Recent signs confirm the need to move on. You could be in a position to have to keep one foot in the past as your future solidifies into something concrete. Holding your own is imperative. So is the need to remain 100 percent honest about your motives when it comes to others.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You can't deny this; whatever's going on, it's right in your face. So much of what you never expected is forcing you to come to terms with yourself. This feels good, bad, or confusing depending on where you're at. The need to be really flexible, and open enough to step out of your pictures and deal with the reality of your situation can't be overemphasized. This is the biggest change point of your life. To be too timid, or too stuck, or too angry about the things that aren't working won't do much but hold you back and keep you from reinventing your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

You don't need to get too wound up about this. The idea that there's anything in it could very well be an illusion. Your weak spot lies in the tendency to give others more credit than they deserve. This gets complicated when you're in the mood to see what you want to see, instead of what's there. I don't want to bust your bubble, but I would ask for a few more references before you decide to sign up for this. It isn't just you; others could be misrepresenting themselves, making it even more difficult for you to weed through the BS enough to see what's going on.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

Too much is going on all at once. You're either whipped or you're feeling like the master of the universe. It could be that you run back and forth between the two states wondering which one's for real. I don't know how things work for you but I get the sense that you always feel better when you know everything's under control. You've made enough good decisions to be certain that even the stuff you haven't totally handled will come together in time. At this point, you've got to be willing to let some of the emotional stuff rest long enough to focus 100 percent on the logistics.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

You have every reason to believe what's next is about to change things for the better. That won't change the fact that everything is still going to be up to you. Others are only there for you up to a point. You will have more room to breathe once you get your bearings. With random forms of interference stirring up dust and confusing the issues, it'll be a few weeks before you find the blessing in this. Expect opportunities to study, and perhaps a chance to share what you know with people who need to hear it. Short-term aspects are bound to open the window to your future.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

You don't need to know how everything is going to go for this to work. It's obvious that your ducks are all in a row, but this will be easier if you stop overthinking the situation and just let it go. Before you go nuts making decisions that would have been appropriate 20 years ago, get in touch with the person who has to deal with the way things are at the moment. What will work to get you through the next phase of your journey may have little to do with what you've done in the past. In a few weeks time you will see changes that clarify what is confusing to you now.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

The choices you face are all in your hands. It comes down to do you want to heal this, or is it one of those things where you're going to roll over and play dead? The tendency to lay blame could be all over the place. This is no time to walk away from the idea that we create our own reality. That being the case, you know that you have to figure out how to love this, or figure out how to leave it. Your life is at stake. You can keep this alive and be the one to make it thrive or you can turn your back and let the chips fall where they may. Your only task is to do the next right thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

Getting back in the saddle again has been a bit more of a chore than it was the last time. You're getting slammed with everything from soup to nuts. In situations like this, the best advice anyone could give you would be to deal with one thing at a time. Sometimes it's better to face the hard stuff first. If that's how it works for you, clear the decks of everything that makes you wish you didn't have to deal with it. Relative to your relationships, themes of reconnection are strong enough to raise questions as to whether or not you're ready to push this rock up a hill once again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

One way or another, you're going through a rebirth. Those of you who are having a hard time with it are probably stuck in fear or frozen in by beliefs that tell you to resist change. When everything in your life is rearranging itself, it makes no sense to try to keep things in place. If letting go feels like it'll kill you, it could just as easily make you stronger. Getting past your fears would be well worth it. The minute you start to see this as a new beginning instead of the end you'll catch glimpses of light, and hope, and new possibilities in every corner of your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

You have the idea that everything's going to be different from here on out. It certainly looks that way, but hold your horses. Before you congratulate yourself for outgrowing certain patterns, look around at what's going on and ask yourself if it isn't just a different version of the same old thing. Getting pulled back into things that have been the source of so much misery isn't what you need right now. Instead of taking that risk, it would be best if you took your time and looked at this realistically. If you still want to go through with it a month from now, go ahead and go for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

God knows what the stars are doing, but down here on Earth everything is coming to a head. After a long wait the fruits of your labors are justifying the effort. Within what looks like a lot of change, your inner being is clear as a bell. The sense that you're home free is stronger than ever. Before too long the pace of your everyday life will overtake the awareness that is washing over you now. The saying goes, "When one thing changes, everything changes." Taking that into consideration the next few months won't look anything like what's gone on in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The way things are looking, you seem to be the only one who knows what's going on. And what you're seeing is making you wonder if you need to step in and stop the presses, or step back and let the chips fall where they may. Your fears about what could happen if you don't speak up need to be considered in light of the way others will react if you do. Sometimes it pays to be the wise one and keep your mouth shut, knowing full well that making any type of statement will either turn you into the bad guy or make it hard for the situation to improve before hell freezes over.