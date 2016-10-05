Horoscopes (Oct. 5-11) 

ARIES (March 21- April 20):

Standing alone, on the verge of a breakthrough, or a change that is as yet not clearly defined, you are one atom away from whatever it is you are after. Part of you knows this, but part of you is full of doubt. Dancing through the heart of changes that are about to define the rest of your life, as much as others are there for you, this is a solitary affair. Learning to birth and bear witness to your own private miracle has taken every ounce of faith and everything you've got. Within dynamics that are as intense as they are unique, your job is to remain humble and not mess things up.

TAURUS (April 21 -May 20):

You have opened your eyes just enough to make room for more light to enter. As your plans unfold it will be interesting to see what comes with them. You think you're ready for it — maybe you are, maybe you aren't. Karma doesn't become clear until we get there. You know what it's taken to make these changes. What's left to do will go better once you let go of your monetary fears. That piece, along with the specter of your parents monitoring your dreams on some deep, subliminal level, makes this a pivotal time. Waking up to yourself will be worth whatever it costs you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):

Too much has come down for you to be 100 percent sure which way things will go. Multiple options and different variables create a lot of thin ice. You need to be extra aware of people and their subliminal motives. Face value is rarely what it appears to be. Issues that belong to your partner need to be kept in their place. Don't fall for the line that keeps you chained to the thought that you came here to make sure their needs get met. If you can get around that hurdle the space will open for both of you to take care of yourselves and show up as a couple, in one piece.

CANCER (June 21-July 20):

You're in the middle of a situation that is teaching you a lot about what you're willing to put up with. Themes that suggest a need to walk away from situations in which you are being nailed to a cross should be self explanatory. Nobody in their right mind should have to put up with some of the nonsense you're being subjected to - all in the name of Love? Please. Some of you have already woken up to the fact that you didn't come to this planet to be a doormat. Well on your way to freedom, the next few weeks will release you from the shackles of the past, once and for all.

LEO (July 21-Aug. 20):

Figuring out how to make the best of things is your strong suit. At the moment you wish someone else could handle it for you, because this situation is testing all of your limits. As easy as it is to radiate love and light when life is swimming right along, it's the times when things challenge what's left of your patience and all of your faith, that you get to touch base with your soul. You can handle whatever it takes to do this. Consider it a huge part of your training. Find it in your heart to bring compassion to bear on people and situations that could be difficult to forgive.

VIRGO (Aug. 21-Sept. 20):

Oh boy! This is one of those times when you have to figure out how to keep a zillion variables in balance. For now, your attitude is wide open and strong enough to hold everything up. As the months pass there will be huge needs to regroup, and rearrange your approach to yourself and to the stuff that's on top of the stack right now. What could get overwhelming, doesn't have to be. Keep extraneous people and things on the back burner. Remain as centered as you possibly can. You're coming full circle, inwardly and outwardly. Good things are ready to rise from your efforts.

LIBRA (Sept. 21-Oct. 20):

You had just about enough. As much as you would love to say you're on top of things, putting on a Happy Face and going with the flow stopped working for you a couple of weeks ago. With Jupiter rolling through your sign you should be feeling better and things could be looking up, in no time. If there are opportunities to travel take them; there is such a thing as the 'geographical cure'. Short trips or longer voyages, on vacation, or to combine business with pleasure will put you in the right coordinates to hook up with what's next and take the edge off the latest round of blues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 21-Nov. 20):

You have more than one option. It would be stupid to limit yourself, to one person, place, or thing. The piece of you that is ready to evolve knows that whatever you're processing will clear the space for the past to make room for your future. Who you really are is compressed beneath your parents and their issues. Your father in particular has had way too much to say about who you get to be. We all go through our own version of whatever this is to you. As the next few month unfold the way things are is bound to give way to a more authentic version of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 21-Dec. 20):

Anyone else would say you're nuts to be thinking about this — especially now, when you're either too old, or too stuck, or too invested in the past to get out of your own way. If it looks like it's easier to cave in and turn into a muggle, don't sell yourself short. The long awaited dream lives inside the plans you're hatching now. Getting where you're going won't involve taking the traditional route. You figured out a long time ago that the rules don't apply to you. Moving on will be an exercise in flexibility and ingenuity. Let love and faith in your intuition light the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21-Jan. 20):

People and their true colors are on the loudspeaker. You're smart enough to read between the lines; it's not like this is your first reality check. Not knowing who to trust and feeling out of touch with the things that used to keep you on an even keel, you're in a stretch of terrain in which your instincts are your best ally. Being someone who has a tough time relying too much on things that you can neither see, smell, or touch, letting go of your control issues is where it's at, right now. A new approach is mandatory. This will involve seeing that you have nothing to lose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21-Feb. 20):

At the end of a long haul, this hassle is over and done with. You can rest easy knowing that it'll get better from here. With support from the things that keep you grounded holding space for changes that have turned everything around, you're going to wind up floating, above it all; at least for a while. Things that you thought were going to be a Hell of a lot harder have turned out to be a breeze. It's a good thing you cut your teeth on impossible situations and astronomical expectations. Now that you've made it, give yourself five minutes to savor the fruits of your labors.

PISCES (Feb. 21-March 20):

The next phase of your story is about healing. Your life has been tied up in knots. The sense of relief from pain and pressure is what this is all about. Whether you're aware of it or not, the issues of a lifetime are leaking through the cracks, just in time to release you from the fear of being overtaken by what you can't control. Calm down. This is one of those times when walking your talk involves getting out of your head and putting your feet on the ground. Others are there, as much as possible. In the end, this all comes down to you, and to what your heart is telling you to do.